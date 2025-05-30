© 2025 New Atlas
Modular kit combines multiple blades with a multi-use handle

By Ben Coxworth
May 30, 2025
The Ti-Ally kit is presently on Kickstarter
The bottle opener, doing what it does best
The bayonet blade in string-cutting action
The setup comes with two screwdriver bits, and it accepts third-party bits
There's a ruler on the handle, but it lacks numerical markings
Knives and saws are plenty useful when camping, but they're still just two separate tools. Ti-Ally offers an alternative, in the form of a system wherein six different blades can be swapped in and out of a single multi-functional steel handle.

Manufactured by an outdoor gear company of the same name, Ti-Ally is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. At the heart of the setup is the handle, which is available in a choice of titanium or stainless steel.

Along with serving as a mounting point for the blades, the handle also features an automotive window-glass-breaking stud, a hexagonal bit driver hole, and a metric ruler. Two bits are included – a flathead and a Phillips. Unfortunately there are no numerical markings on the ruler, so you just have to count the tick marks.

An integrated knurled worm gear is used to adjust how far each blade extends out of the handle. In order to swap those blades in and out, you have to remove and reinstall a retaining plate surrounding that gear. Rather ironically, doing so requires the use of a separate Torx screwdriver.

The first of the blades (as listed on the Kickstarter page) is a titanium alloy utility knife. It's carburized, meaning that the titanium has been heated in the presence of a carbon-bearing metal for extra hardness.

Next up is a bayonet-type knife blade, made of Timascus. In a nutshell, Timascus is blend of two or more titanium alloys, which has the attractive swirled pattern of more traditional types of Damascus steel.

The bayonet is followed by a Timascus machete blade, which is in turn followed by a saw blade and then by a comb … yes, a hair comb.

Finally, there's a 3-in-1 blade that combines a pry bar, bottle opener, and three sizes of hex wrench holes. Optional extras include a leather carrying case, titanium pocket clip, and a full bit set.

Assuming Ti-Ally reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you the stainless steel version, with $69 required for the titanium. The planned retail prices are $109 and $149, respectively.

It's important to note that those prices are for a package that includes the handle, the two bits, a lanyard and just one blade – the utility knife. Backers have to pay $19 a pop for any of the other blades, bringing the pledge price of a full six-blade kit up to about $144 (stainless steel) or $164 (titanium).

Ti-Ally's functions are demonstrated in the video below.

Ti-Ally: Multi-functional outdoor partner

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

