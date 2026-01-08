Fujifilm's latest instant camera shoots video like a 1960s Single-8

Fujifilm's been in the instant shoot-and-print camera business for more than 25 years now, and its newest offering is a fun departure from its longstanding lineup. The Mini Evo Cinema captures 15-second videos, and prints out a still from the footage along with a QR code that lets you watch the clip online.

This 3-in-1 camera features a vintage vertical grip design inspired by the company's own Fujica Single-8 camera dating back to 1965.

I love me some physical controls - and this camera has dials to switch between 'Eras' and adjust the intensity of the effect on your footage Fujifilm

Adding to the charm is an array of tactile physical controls: the Eras dial on the side applies any of 10 different effects evoking the looks – and audio characteristics – of video footage from different decades, from the 1930s to the 2020s.

A dial around the lens up front adjusts the color, contrast, and noise for your chosen Era in 10 increments. And finally, you'll need to turn a knob to extract a print.

“チェキ” instax mini Evo Cinema™ プロモーション動画／富士フイルム

There's a color LCD display on the back that serves as your viewfinder when shooting, and you can edit your footage in a companion mobile app before you publish it, along with opening and closing templates, and frames to add a vintage touch. Finished videos can be up to 30 seconds long, consisting of multiple clips you've shot.

A color LCD monitor acts as your viewfinder for shooting stills and 15-second-long video clips Fujifilm

You can simply shoot and print stills like with other Instax models too, and even beam images from your phone to print a copy. The camera also includes handy features like a self timer and remote shooting to make it a little easier to execute planned shots.

The Mini Evo Cinema can print photos taken with your phone, making it more versatile than just a retro camera Fujifilm

The Mini Evo Cinema will go on sale on January 30, starting in Japan. We don't yet know how it'll be priced or where else it will become available, but you can bet your bottom dollar this one will be sought after by Fujifilm fans for its design and unique feature set.

The Mini Evo Cinema can of course shoot and print stills Fujifilm

Check out example footage and effects over on Fujifilm's Japanese site.

Source: Fujifilm