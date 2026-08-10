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Photography

You can see right through this quirky $45 snapshot camera

By Monica J. White
August 10, 2026
You can see right through this quirky $45 snapshot camera
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
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Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Captured content can be sent to a phone over USB-C
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Captured content can be sent to a phone over USB-C
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Godox’s C100 is the company’s first camera, and it’s a strange one. Instead of a conventional rear screen, over half of its compact body is taken up by a transparent optical viewfinder that lets you frame a shot while still seeing right through the device.

Weighing in at around 65 g (2.3 oz), with a retro toy-camera aesthetic, it fits right into the growing screen-free trend. The idea is to keep shooting without checking every photo, then go back and see what you captured later.

Clearly the C100 isn’t about competing with a smartphone; it’s about changing the rhythm of photography in 2026. Godox is deliberately making the process slower, simpler, and a little less predictable and polished – with more attention on the subject, and less on reviewing the result.

Introducing Godox Transparent Viewfinder Camera C100 —— Smart Metering, Pure Fun

The transparent viewfinder is the C100’s standout feature. Its 60.8 x 47.8-mm (2.39 x 1.88-in) display maintains over 50% light transmittance, keeping your subject visible while a simple head-up display (HUD) overlays shooting mode, battery status, and exposure data.

You can also swap between 16:9, 4:3, 3:2, and 1:1 aspect ratios, with the corresponding crop lines appearing directly in the HUD. Using the C100 feels unlike other screenless digital cameras – instead of pressing it to your face, you hold it up almost like a tiny window. It retains the immediacy of an optical viewfinder while adding just enough digital guidance to simplify framing.

Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay

The C100 has a more practical trick up its sleeve, too: it functions as a light meter. Its center-weighted system reads brightness from the middle 25% of the frame and displays ISO, aperture, and shutter-speed information directly on the overlay, giving analog shooters quick exposure readings.

You can match the ISO to your loaded roll, then use linked aperture and shutter settings for exposure guidance. For anyone shooting analog, this secondary metering function may prove even more practical than the novelty camera features.

The C100 does shoot both photos and video, but pixel density clearly isn’t the point. Storage comes via TF/microSD cards up to 128 GB, while USB-C with USB 2.0 lets you connect directly to a phone to preview and transfer files. Battery life is rated at more than 1.5 hours of continuous shooting.

Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay
Held up to the sky, the Godox C100 showcases its see-through optical viewfinder and minimal HUD overlay

Godox doesn’t list resolution in its own spec sheet, but a reviewer at Digital Camera World reported a 2-MP, 1,920 x 1,080 base output and 1080p video. He found the quality of stills surprisingly respectable for such a cheap camera, although he said that video and audio weren’t quite as impressive. Think memory-maker and learning tool rather than serious imaging device.

The standard C100 package includes the camera and USB-C cable, while the C100 Kit adds a lanyard, storage pouch, and 32-GB TF card. These accessories are offered separately, too.

The C100 is priced at US$44.90 through B&H Photo and $45.90 on Amazon. For that money, the appeal is less about flawless output and more about the quirky experience: a tiny screen-free camera that also doubles as a pocket light meter. If that metering proves accurate enough in real-world use, the C100 could be both a fun blind-shooting gadget and a handy companion for film photographers.

Product page: Godox C100

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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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