Peak Design introduces versatile quick-release camera bracket

Peak Design already makes a range of well-loved camera accessories, and it's now expanding its lineup with the Field Bracket. It's designed for folks who use their gear in many different scenarios, and could use a mounting system that'll keep up.

This is firstly an L-bracket – which lets you quickly switch between portrait and landscape orientations on a tripod. It's designed around an aluminum baseplate meant to fit precisely beneath your camera without adding too much bulk, and it can be attached without additional tools.

You can easily adjust the upright part of the bracket to make room for cables and other accessories. In addition, the bracket works with Peak Design tripods for quick attachment, and features connection points specifically for the brand's quick-release straps.

Field Bracket by Peak Design

The model-specific Field Bracket fits a range of popular cameras from Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Leica. So it's not universal and you'll need a separate one for each of your cameras – but on the plus side, each custom-designed baseplate won't block the battery door.

Peak Design previously made a card-sized location tracking device (similar to an AirTag), and it's now shrunk that down to a coin-sized version that fits in the baseplate. This lets you find your camera on a map using Apple and Google's tracking services, and it can even beep to give you a clue as to where you last put it.

The baseplate accommodates a Beacon Finder Tag which makes it easy to locate your gear via Apple and Google's services Peak Design

The bracket also supports adjustable hand straps, which offer a secure fit and can be attached or removed with a hook. You can get a hand strap or finger strap style, depending on the size of your camera and how you like to grip it.

Lastly, there's a cheese plate attachment to build out a video rig with, by swapping out the bracket's upright. This features 1/4-20, 3/8-16, and cold shoe mounting points to connect accessories like a mic, LED light, and monitor.

The Cheese plate lets you attach accessories like a mic, LED, and monitor for shooting video Peak Design

Peak Design says the recycled aluminum components keep things light, and ensure you can always access your specific camera model's various ports.

The company has historically crowdfunded every single one of its products on Kickstarter, and the Field Bracket is no different.

The model-specific baseplate is designed to avoid blocking your camera's battery door Peak Design

The bracket is set to retail at US$149.95, but can be had via the campaign at a discounted price of $125. The Whole Kit includes the bracket, the Beacon Finder Tag, the hand strap, and the cheese plate for $199 (down from an estimated MSRP of $270).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. Peak Design has been in this game for a while now, and has previously launched and shipped 16 other products on the platform.

The Whole Kit includes the Field Bracket and three accessories Peak Design

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, and delivery costs and taxes will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter