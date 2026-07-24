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Photography

Peak Design introduces versatile quick-release camera bracket

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 23, 2026
Peak Design introduces versatile quick-release camera bracket
Peak Design's Field Bracket makes it easy to connect a host of accessories to your camera
Peak Design's Field Bracket makes it easy to connect a host of accessories to your camera
View 8 Images
Peak Design's Field Bracket makes it easy to connect a host of accessories to your camera
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Peak Design's Field Bracket makes it easy to connect a host of accessories to your camera
The baseplate accommodates a Beacon Finder Tag which makes it easy to locate your gear via Apple and Google's services
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The baseplate accommodates a Beacon Finder Tag which makes it easy to locate your gear via Apple and Google's services
The bracket allows you to easily attach a hand strap with a hook
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The bracket allows you to easily attach a hand strap with a hook
The bracket allows you to easily attach Peak Design's new adjustable hand strap with a hook
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The bracket allows you to easily attach Peak Design's new adjustable hand strap with a hook
The Cheese plate lets you attach accessories like a mic, LED, and monitor for shooting video
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The Cheese plate lets you attach accessories like a mic, LED, and monitor for shooting video
The Field Bracket can be attached without additional tools, and the upright component can be removed when you're not shooting in portrait mode
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The Field Bracket can be attached without additional tools, and the upright component can be removed when you're not shooting in portrait mode
The model-specific baseplate is designed to avoid blocking your camera's battery door
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The model-specific baseplate is designed to avoid blocking your camera's battery door
The Whole Kit includes the Field Bracket and three accessories
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The Whole Kit includes the Field Bracket and three accessories
View gallery - 8 images

Peak Design already makes a range of well-loved camera accessories, and it's now expanding its lineup with the Field Bracket. It's designed for folks who use their gear in many different scenarios, and could use a mounting system that'll keep up.

This is firstly an L-bracket – which lets you quickly switch between portrait and landscape orientations on a tripod. It's designed around an aluminum baseplate meant to fit precisely beneath your camera without adding too much bulk, and it can be attached without additional tools.

You can easily adjust the upright part of the bracket to make room for cables and other accessories. In addition, the bracket works with Peak Design tripods for quick attachment, and features connection points specifically for the brand's quick-release straps.

Field Bracket by Peak Design

The model-specific Field Bracket fits a range of popular cameras from Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Leica. So it's not universal and you'll need a separate one for each of your cameras – but on the plus side, each custom-designed baseplate won't block the battery door.

Peak Design previously made a card-sized location tracking device (similar to an AirTag), and it's now shrunk that down to a coin-sized version that fits in the baseplate. This lets you find your camera on a map using Apple and Google's tracking services, and it can even beep to give you a clue as to where you last put it.

The baseplate accommodates a Beacon Finder Tag which makes it easy to locate your gear via Apple and Google's services
The baseplate accommodates a Beacon Finder Tag which makes it easy to locate your gear via Apple and Google's services

The bracket also supports adjustable hand straps, which offer a secure fit and can be attached or removed with a hook. You can get a hand strap or finger strap style, depending on the size of your camera and how you like to grip it.

Lastly, there's a cheese plate attachment to build out a video rig with, by swapping out the bracket's upright. This features 1/4-20, 3/8-16, and cold shoe mounting points to connect accessories like a mic, LED light, and monitor.

The Cheese plate lets you attach accessories like a mic, LED, and monitor for shooting video
The Cheese plate lets you attach accessories like a mic, LED, and monitor for shooting video

Peak Design says the recycled aluminum components keep things light, and ensure you can always access your specific camera model's various ports.

The company has historically crowdfunded every single one of its products on Kickstarter, and the Field Bracket is no different.

The model-specific baseplate is designed to avoid blocking your camera's battery door
The model-specific baseplate is designed to avoid blocking your camera's battery door

The bracket is set to retail at US$149.95, but can be had via the campaign at a discounted price of $125. The Whole Kit includes the bracket, the Beacon Finder Tag, the hand strap, and the cheese plate for $199 (down from an estimated MSRP of $270).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. Peak Design has been in this game for a while now, and has previously launched and shipped 16 other products on the platform.

The Whole Kit includes the Field Bracket and three accessories
The Whole Kit includes the Field Bracket and three accessories

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, and delivery costs and taxes will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 8 images

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PhotographyCamerasPeak DesignKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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