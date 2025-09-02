Sasquatch camera lets film photographers go ape with the panoramas

Chances are you've seen some of those retro panoramic photographs of city skylines, mountain ranges or whatnot, shot on good ol' analog film. Well, you can now create new photos of your own with that same vibe, utilizing the Sasquatch 617 panoramic film camera.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Sasquatch 617 is made by Los Angeles startup The Sasquatch Camera. That monicker presumably comes from the fact that like the legendary ape, the camera has a big footprint.

First of all, we should point out that a few other companies are also making panoramic film cameras of their own. Most of these devices tend to cost thousands of dollars, however, or they utilize regular 35-mm film. By contrast, the Sasquatch could be yours for as little as US$499, and it uses higher-resolution 120 medium-format film.

A photo taken with the Sasquatch 617 The Sasquatch Camera

That said, because the Sasquatch shoots at a whopping 6 x 17 aspect ratio, a standard roll of 120 film – which would ordinarily be good for around a dozen exposures – will only get you four shots … so plan them carefully.

The film is manually wound through the camera via hand knobs at either side, with a frame counter keeping track of how many exposures have been taken. Shots are lined up using a magnetic viewfinder mounted on top of the camera, while a magnetically retained cable-release mechanism is used to release the shutter.

The camera itself features a 304 stainless steel frame along with a 3D-printed polycarbonate body, although a special Summit Edition also sports a stainless steel back panel for improved film door rigidity.

All set up, the Sasquatch 617 tips the scales at a claimed 1 kg The Sasquatch Camera

It is important to note that the required third-party, large-format, 90-mm lens is not included. Depending on what you can find, one of these may set you back an additional $200 to $500.

The whole camera, lens included, should weigh in at around 1 kg (2.2 lb). We're told that the film can be processed and the negatives can be scanned at most labs.

Assuming the Sasquatch 617 reaches production, a pledge of US$499 will get you one. It can be seen in use, in the following video.

Sasquatch 617: A Panoramic Film Camera

Sources: Kickstarter, The Sasquatch Camera

