Cobras, wolves, and bears. Competition delivers lots of "Oh my" photos

Every year, the Natural History Museum in London dazzles wildlife lovers with the best-of-the-best photographs of the natural world. This year is no exception, and we've got a riveting preview for you ahead of October's award ceremony.

Now in its 61st year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition showcases 100 of the world's best nature photographs at the museum and crowns a series of shooters in a variety of categories, as well as awarding one Grand Title and one Young Grand Title. This year's competition saw a whopping 60,636 entries from which the previews in our gallery have been selected.

“Selected from a record-breaking over 60,000 images, this preview presents just a small insight into the 100 awe-inspiring, impactful and moving images in store for visitors to our exhibition in October," says Kathy Morgan, who is the chair of the jury tasked with selecting all of the winners. "As an advocate for the power of photography, there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendour, shared on the world’s biggest platform for wildlife photography.”

Entitled "Wake-up Call," this striking image was captured after the slithering cobra awoke a pair of sleeping lions in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. Gabriella Comi

The 100 winning entries will be announced on October 14 at the museum and on an accompanying broadcast on its YouTube channel. The shots will then be exhibited at the museum from October 17 through July 12 before they embark on a UK and international tour. This year, some of the shots featured in the exhibit will be accompanied by the museum's Biodiversity Intactness Index, a proprietary ranking system that indicates how much of a region's natural biodiversity remains, on a scale from zero to 100%.

“Now in its sixty-first year, we are thrilled to continue Wildlife Photographer of the Year as a powerful platform for visual storytelling, showing the diversity, beauty and complexity of the natural world and humanity's relationship to it," says Natural History Museum director, Doug Gurr. "With the inclusion of our Biodiversity Intactness Index, this year’s exhibition will be our best combination of great artistry and groundbreaking science yet, helping visitors to become inspired to be advocates for our planet.”

We'll showcase some of the winners later this year after they are announced. For now, enjoy an unparalleled look at the natural world through the preview featured in the above gallery.

Source: National History Museum