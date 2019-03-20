The team focused on one aspect of cardiovascular disease in particular – atherosclerosis, where the arteries become harder and inflamed in response to the build up of fatty plaques. Things only get worse when the immune system sends white blood cells to the rescue, which get caught up in the plaques and end up making them bigger. As the plaques grow blood flow is reduced, and there's a chance that they can cause blood clots that clog arteries, leading to heart attacks or strokes.