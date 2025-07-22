Bangers
Australian defense company Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has unveiled its Apollo High Energy Laser Weapon (HELW) that pumps out up to 150 kW of power yet can take out 200 medium-sized drones running on its own internal power supply.
After Volkswagen split its midsize van lineup into two distinct model lines, the future of VW van life took the proverbial fork in the road. Spacecamper is the latest to convert a Caravelle, and its new camper arrives as a fast, versatile adventurer.
The Capucine, by Quadrapol, is a compact tiny house for up to two people. Thanks to its open design, which is arranged on one floor, the home is well-suited to retirees and anyone else who doesn't want to deal with the hassle of stairs.
For the last couple of years, Cixi has been working on a three-wheeled vehicle called Vigoz that's based on its chainless pedaling system. A skeletal prototype has been tested to 100 km/h, and now the company has revealed the latest production design.
Garmin's latest Force electric motor drive might just be its most innovative yet. The Current trolling motor goes totally hands-free with a foot pedal system Garmin calls an industry first. Keep your bait in the water while cruising forward.
Ford has been busily debuting new Nugget camper vans over the past few years, and it's now preparing to reveal the one it calls "completely winter-proof." The fully hard-sided four-sleeper Nugget High Roof will offer something VW doesn't.
The US Navy's secretive F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter plane is a bit less secret after program competitor Northrop Grumman unveiled a new concept image of its version of the carrier-based warplane, giving us a few design clues.
Though it has a length of just 24 ft, the Spruce tiny house maximizes its limited available space well. Its compact layout includes a sleeping loft with standing room, and even a small balcony area.
The first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in adults with age-related presbyopia, which affects more than 100 million adults in the US alone, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and will be on sale by November.
The dream of the ancient alchemists may come true as Marathon Fusion announces that its tokamak fusion reactor technology can turn common mercury into gold as a byproduct of fusion operations in quantities that would make Auric Goldfinger blush.
You’ve got to have a trick or two up your sleeve if you intend to break into a crowded EV market. And Indian two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has done just that by pricing its first electric motorcycle to perfection and making it available on Amazon.
The new Gazelle T4 Overland EXP tent serves as a simple, all seasons-ready camping solution. It sets up in minutes via a fast-pitch hub frame and includes enhanced adjustability, multiple climate control options, and a stabilized foundation.
