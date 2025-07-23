This electric moto costs less than an iPhone and is on Amazon

You’ve got to have a trick or two up your sleeve if you intend to break through a crowded EV market. And Indian two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has done just that by making its first electric motorcycle available on Amazon to a market of more than 150 million people.

That’s one way to make your motorcycles accessible, especially in a crowded market like India’s. But Oben’s Rorr EZ is more than just an e-commerce shenanigan. It’s a proper urban EV that’s priced to perfection.

There are three trim variants, and the top-of-the-line version will set you back by IN₹ 129,999 (about US$1,550) – believe it or not, that’s cheaper than buying the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India (US$1,625). An electric motorcycle cheaper than a phone? Surely it’s got to be a gimmick – right? Not this one.

The Rorr EZ offers a choice of 2.6-kWh, 3.4-kWh or 4.4-kWh battery packs Oben Electric

The Rorr EZ is offered in three different LFP battery pack configurations: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh, with claimed ranges of 68 miles (110km), 87 miles (140 km), and 108 miles (175 km), respectively. Oben says that the battery can be charged to 80% in just 45 minutes.

Instead of simply sourcing components from OEM suppliers, the company has been creating its own components, including vital parts like quick chargers, motors, batteries, and vehicle control units. Its LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology is claimed to offer double the lifespan of traditional lithium-ion batteries and boasts 50% improved temperature resistance. And thanks to this, the Rorr EZ might make for an attractive option in India's extreme environment.

The battery is paired with a 5.9-kW e-motor that produces 38.4 lb-ft (52 Nm) of torque and 7.5 kW of peak power. Top speed is listed at 59 mph (95 km/h) and a 0-25 mph (40 km/h) time of 3.3 seconds. Those aren’t exactly superbike numbers, but more than adequate for a large slice of the market.

Which brings me to the main point – electric mobility doesn't need to be limited to dirt-cheap motos or high-end superbikes. Instead, perhaps the biggest use case is in practical motos that actually meet urban needs and, above all, are simple to purchase.

Oben says that the battery can be charged to 80% in just 45 minutes Oben Electric

But that’s not to say Oben has cheaped out on all aspects of the bike. On the contrary, there’s plenty on offer in terms of tech. Three drive modes – Eco, City, and Havoc – let you customize your experience to suit your needs. Eco mode prioritizes battery longevity, while Havoc unleashes the full performance, and City offers something in between.

Additionally, the EV has a color LED display that shows important information. Features like geofencing, DAS (Driver Alert System), UBA (Unified Braking Assistance), and theft prevention are also on offer. You can also choose from extensive warranty packages that cover up to five years or 46,600 miles (75,000 km).

The design – while nothing revolutionary – does justice to its pricing. It’s got modern and neo-classic touches, and there are four bright colors on offer: Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

As for the underpinnings, you get telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the rear. A ground clearance of 7.87 inches (200 mm) and 9-inch (230 mm) water wading capability means crossing a small stream shouldn’t be too much of a problem. A 31.8-inch (810-mm) seat height should be ideal for most riders, too.

Features like geofencing, DAS (Driver Alert System), UBA (Unified Braking Assistance), and theft prevention are also on offer on the Rorr EZ Oben Electric

So, it looks like a pretty well-put-together city bike. Now I’m not going to lie, India’s motorcycle market is incredibly crowded. It’s tough to make a big impact unless you’re doing something radical like Ultraviolette or producing big numbers like Royal Enfield.

But to be ballsy enough to produce a fresh bike from scratch instead of slapping together imported parts, offering functional specs, battery options, and making it accessible (and affordable) is definitely a great first step.

Available on Amazon India, the Rorr EZ will not just be limited to online sales. By the end of this fiscal year, the company intends to go live across more than 50 locations across the country with 150 showrooms.

The Rorr EZ is offered in Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White Oben Electric

Needless to say, the bike is only limited to India as of now. I don’t see it making the great big leap to the West anytime soon. But hey, judging by Indian manufacturers' global ambitions of late, you never know.

Source: Oben Electric

