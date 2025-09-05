1-second Volkswagen camper widens the VW van life divide

After Volkswagen split its iconic midsize van lineup into two distinct model lines, the future of Volkswagen van life took the proverbial fork in the road. Two Volkswagen vans, two unfurling camper van lineages. The Multivan and campers based on it were first out of the gate, but after last year's all-new Transporter debut, Volkswagen's Ford-ish commercial van is now catching up on the van life front. Spacecamper is the latest to inject a full RV layout inside Volkswagen's commercial van, and the versatile indoor/outdoor camper arrives with what the company bills as the fastest-transforming bed out there.

Traditionalists undoubtedly hate the fact the VW Transporter is now based on the Ford Transit Custom, but Ford's midsize van makes a pretty compelling camper van in and of itself, so the future still looks pretty bright for Transporter-platformed VW camper vans.

In fact, you could say the future of VW van life as a whole looks brighter than ever. With the VW-built Multivan roaming out there simultaneously, Volkswagen camper van shoppers now have twice as many midsize options. Or at least they could if all camper conversion shops play it like Spacecamper, developing both Multivan and Transporter camper models. More specifically, Spacecamper bases its new conversion on the Caravelle, the passenger hauler of the Transporter commercial van family.

You may recall that Spacecamper marked the world debut of its Multivan camper just a year ago by putting together an absolutely radical concept pop-top for it. It later moved forward with a more traditional pop-up roof on the production Multivan camper, but the wide-body drive-while-open pop-top still lingers as the type of wild release that could happen if the company loosens its tie and has gets a little freaky, much the way it did with its ebike nano-motorhome.

Here's that concept pop-top once again for those who might have missed it the first time 'round:

New Multivan, full pop-up roof rethink Spacecamper

There's no crazy experimental roof on the Caravelle Classic+ camper van Spacecamper debuted at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Instead, the builder sticks with a tried-and-true optional pop-up roof, following the market trend toward panoramic designs with a tent front made of wraparound mesh. Inside, the pop-top houses a 79 x 43-in (200 x 110-cm) disc-spring bed for two.

The bulk of the Classic+ package comes down below, centered around a bench/bed that Spacecamper calls the fastest converter of its kind. We can't say we ever thought about stop-watching convertible camper van beds for comparison purposes, but the one-second conversion time certainly sounds about as fast as it gets. That's all it takes to slap the backrest down flat in a single move and have the bed ready for lying down. Spacecamper also says the entire bench/bed can be removed from the van within a minute's time, no tools necessary, to add cargo space when you need it.

The big advantage the Caravelle Classic+ offers over its Multivan counterpart is a bed that's up to 7 in wider thanks to the extra width of the base van SpaceCamper

The bed measures a comfortable 54 x 79 inches (138 x 200 cm) and can be tapered out to a 59-in (150-cm) width by folding the lower cupboard doors inward and adding an extra mattress cushion. During the day, the bench backrest folds back up to seat three passengers, giving the Caravelle Classic+ a total of five seats for the ride to and from camp.

Spacecamper capitalizes on the Caravelle's dual sliding rear doors with an indoor/outdoor swivel kitchen design that lets you cook under the open sky or inside the van. The kitchen unit remains light and svelte thanks to two fold-downs – one on the side that holds the sleek, portable Primus dual-burner gas stove upright for cooking and a face panel that serves as both a worktop and an indoor dining table.

The kitchen features a flip-up worktop/face panel/dining table, flip-up dual-burner Primus stove, and a combo sink/single-burner stove with folding lid SpaceCamper

The primary kitchen block, meanwhile, houses the sink below a hinged worktop and offers storage space down low. It includes a separate single-burner gas stove next to the sink, adding a sunken, wind-protected third burner for plenty of cooking flexibility. A 35-L Vitrifrigo electric fridge box is fixed inside the van, just behind where the main kitchen block stands when it's inside.

The kitchen can also be fully removed in a few simple steps and used independently of the van, which could mean below the lift-gate in bad weather or out in the middle of the campsite on clearer days. It features a set of stable feet for this purpose.

The kitchen block also removes completely to stand on feet for cooking away from the van SpaceCamper

The Classic+ package also loads the Caravelle up with storage space, starting with a full-height wardrobe at the back that's bigger than it looks and includes a compartment tall enough to hang up shirts and jackets. Spacecamper then adds in two capacious drawers under the rear bench and a set of optional Euro box drawers in the tailgate. There's also a handy flip-up table on the passenger side of the rear bench that can serve as an outdoor work space, side table for drinks and snacks, or whatever you need it for out in the uncivilized wilds.

There's no bathroom in the compact Caravelle Classic+, but the camper does come standard with a tailgate tent that provides privacy for the outdoor shower and changing clothes. It would be easy enough to bring along a portable toilet to use in the tent, as well. When it's time to go, the tent folds up and stores directly on the tailgate.

A drop-down rear tent serves as a bathroom and change room SpaceCamper

Spacecamper also mentions the availability of up to 300 Ah of leisure battery power along with solar charging. Onboard water storage measures in at 39 liters.

The Caravelle Classic+ debuts as the third Classic+ model option in Spacecamper's current lineup. Spacecamper previously debuted it on the new Ford Tourneo Custom in response to Ford-VW van platform sharing, and at the same time, introduced the slightly narrower VW Multivan version.

The Caravelle Classic+ prices in at €74,950 (approx. US$87,850) with a fixed factory roof and single two-person bed and €80,920 ($94,850) with a pop-up sleeper roof. Both feature VW's a 110-hp 2.0-liter TDI engine and six-speed transmission. Options include engine upgrades, 4Motion all-wheel drive, navigation, a premium driver-assistance package, and a Thule Omnistor awning.

Source: Spacecamper

