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Technology

Cyclops laser projector goes super bright up to 400 inches

By Paul Ridden
August 06, 2026
Cyclops laser projector goes super bright up to 400 inches
The 12000-lumen installation projector can be had with a "unique rotatable lens mechanism that enables multidirectional image projection and large‑screen projection from very short distances"
The 12000-lumen installation projector can be had with a "unique rotatable lens mechanism that enables multidirectional image projection and large‑screen projection from very short distances"
View 6 Images
The 12000-lumen installation projector can be had with a "unique rotatable lens mechanism that enables multidirectional image projection and large‑screen projection from very short distances"
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The 12000-lumen installation projector can be had with a "unique rotatable lens mechanism that enables multidirectional image projection and large‑screen projection from very short distances"
The ZUH12000 can be optioned with a rotating UST lens, a short-throw lens or a standard-throw lens
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The ZUH12000 can be optioned with a rotating UST lens, a short-throw lens or a standard-throw lens
The ZUH12000 4K laser projector without a lens attached
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The ZUH12000 4K laser projector without a lens attached
The ZUH12000 with a short-throw lens attached
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The ZUH12000 with a short-throw lens attached
The ZUH12000 with the standard-throw lens attached
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The ZUH12000 with the standard-throw lens attached
The ZUH12000 with the ultra-short-throw lens attached
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The ZUH12000 with the ultra-short-throw lens attached
View gallery - 6 images

Modern projectors come in all shapes and sizes, but the Fujifilm Z line stands out from the crowd. This isn't due to notably high brightness, though that's certainly the case, but the industry's only folded-type rotatable lens mechanism.

The latest model in the series, the ZUH12000, is the brightest of a bizarre-looking bunch that started with a 5,000-lumen unit in 2018. That projector debuted a funky periscope-like ultra-short-throw lens that could be rotated to change image orientation without moving the body around.

The main arm can be moved 90 degrees. But the business end can also swivel 360 degrees so the thrown visuals can be directed up, down, front, back, left or right for unmatched installation flexibility.

The ZUH12000 can be optioned with a rotating UST lens, a short-throw lens or a standard-throw lens
The ZUH12000 can be optioned with a rotating UST lens, a short-throw lens or a standard-throw lens

Fujifilm has added brighter versions to the range in the years since, but the latest flavor is the first to offer 4K resolution at 12,000 ANSI lumens, for use in locations with bright ambient light. As with the rest of the clan, this will most likely be installed at event spaces, lecture halls, immersive museums, large meeting rooms and the like since this range is aimed at businesses not consumers.

The company says that it's employed a brand new laser light engine to work with the latest 0.8-inch HEP DMD DLP chip with a 9 micron pixel size and wide 14.5-degree mirror tilt angle for improved efficiency and enhanced contrast. In this case, users are promised vivid, color-rich output at 3,840 x 2,400 pixels.

The proprietary optical engine from the previous model has been enhanced for improved color reproduction and smoother gradation. Plus film simulation modes "incorporate Fujifilm’s renowned color reproduction technology developed through photographic film."

The ZUH12000 with the ultra-short-throw lens attached
The ZUH12000 with the ultra-short-throw lens attached

The ZUH12000 is also the first in the series to support interchangeable lenses, giving users even more placement/application flexibility. Three options are offered out of the gate. First up is the ultra-short-throw rotatable unit with a throw ratio of 0.34 - 0.41 that's reportedly capable of delivering 400-diagonal-inch visuals from 9.7 ft (2.97 m) away from the display surface.

This lens is made up of 20 elements and two mirrors plus a large-diameter aspherical lens that nips distortion and aberration in the bud. A newly designed three-group zoom mechanism is said to provide one of the largest optical zoom ranges in its class (1.2x). And lens shift can move the thrown image 60% vertically and 30% horizontally without physically manipulating the lens.

Users can also opt to pull the projector back and mount a short-throw lens with a throw ratio of 0.5 - 0.65 and lens shift of 53% vertical.25% horizontal, or pop in a 1.25-2.0 standard lens with lens shift of 55% vertical and 25% horizontal. Optical zoom is available too, along with geometric correction and edge blending.

The ZUH12000 with a short-throw lens attached
The ZUH12000 with a short-throw lens attached

This isn't a smart projector running a dedicated streaming entertainment platform like Google TV, so users will need to feed in content via the dual HDMI 2.0 ports or SDI – though there is Ethernet LAN for network connection and powered USB Type-A (for maintenance). The projector on its own tips the scales at 39.9 lb (18.1kg), with lenses adding up to 9.9 lb to the package. Sans glass, you'll also need to factor in dimensions of at least 21 x 15.5 x 7.4 in (535 x 396 x 189 mm).

Though the ZUH12000 is available to buy from today, Fujifilm hasn't revealed pricing in the US – however retailers in Europe are asking around €33,000. Sadly way too rich for my wallet, but if any of our readers get to use this bizarre monster I'd be interested to hear about your experiences.

Product page: Fujifilm ZUH12000

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

TechnologyFUJIFILMLaserFlexibleProjectors4k
1 comment
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

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1 comment
Oirinth
€33,000 is too much for me .. and there's also the issue that 4k blu-ray players are in short supply, with Sony announcing dropping physical media for there games console thats going to put the breaks on the blu-ray disc market too. another step to forcing you to rent titles from a streaming services instead of owning the media