Funky lens-swappin' Fuji projector puts out 4K at 12,000 lumens

Fujifilm has unveiled a more advanced version of its flexible rotating-lens business projector. The ZUH12000 is the brightest member of the company's Z-series and becomes its second 4K model. But it's the first to have an interchangeable lens system.

We first previewed Fujifilm's very odd-looking rotating-lens 5,000-lumen projector in 2018, ahead of its launch the following year. More (brighter) models subsequently joined the new Z-series, but 2025 saw the first to boast 4K UHD resolution.

The ZUH12000 comes with a 0.34-0.41 lens with a body that can rotate by 90 degrees, and a head that can twist 360 degrees Fujifilm

Now, barely a year later, the ZUH6000 has been joined by a more advanced version. As its name implies, the ZUH12000's laser light source outputs twice the brightness of its 4K sibling, making it a better fit for large commercial facilities – without needing to worry too much about bright ambient lighting.

Both 4K models share the same unconventional form factor as the rest of the Z-series, but the ZUH12000 offers much more flexibility thanks to interchangeable lens support. This allows users to choose which lens works best for different settings, like one lens for an office meeting room and another for a large conference hall.

At launch, the newly unveiled projector can be optioned with three lenses. The flexible ultra-short-throw lens module (FP-ZL034) has a throw ratio of 0.34 to 0.41, and allows the projector to be placed close to the viewing surface. As the main body of the lens offers 90-degree rotation and its head can twist 360 degrees, the image can be thrown to walls, screens, ceilings and floors without moving the projector's main body. Fujifilm says that this setup is "ideal for creating immersive spaces."

Three optional lenses are available at launch: the ultra-short-throw FP-ZL034 (left), the short-throw FP-ZL050 (center) and the standard throw FP-ZL125 (right) Fujifilm

The other lens options aren't rotational, but are still designed to deliver high-quality imagery. A short-throw lens (FP-ZL050) sports a throw ratio of 0.5 - 0.65, and is reckoned ideal for large-screen visuals in limited spaces like meeting rooms. And the standard-throw lens (FP-ZL125) has a throw ratio of 1.25 - 2.0, which could be a good fit for "installation at the rear of a venue or for large‑screen projection in spacious halls and auditoriums."

Fujifilm says that it has also enhanced the optical engine in the latest addition to the series, promising "superior color reproduction and smooth gradation expression" as well as a contrast boost for deeper blacks, compared to the ZUH6000. Connectivity options include HDMI in and out, Ethernet LAN as well as HDBaseT, serial digital and USB. A smart streaming platform like Google TV is not included, though such things are not common in professional source projectors anyway. Playback and menu controls are located on the rear.

The mains-powered ZUH12000 is relatively lightweight at 18 kg (39.7 lb), and measures a fairly compact 535 x 396 x 189 mm (21 x 15.6 x 7.4 in) – so hauling between venues and setting it up shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. For now, Fujifilm hasn’t released pricing details.

As its name suggests, the ZUH12000's laser light source puts out 12,000 lumens Fujifilm

However, with the ZUH6000 model costing US$25,000, it's a pretty safe bet that this new flavor is going to make quite a large dent in any bank balance. But this is perhaps to be expected for a device clearly aimed at the business market, not for everyday consumer use.

Supplied promo pictures indicate it’ll be available in black only – though the ZUH6000 is also available in white so we'll have to wait and see. Fujifilm will showcase its high-end projector at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe show in Barcelona, Spain – which runs from February 3 to 6.

Source: Fujifilm