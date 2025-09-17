Slim 'Hololuminescent' display gives remarkable depth to onscreen visuals

New York-based Looking Glass Factory (LGF) has been narrowly focused on making glasses-free holograms a thing with its innovative displays. For its latest trick, it's devised a screen that can present video and animated content with convincing depth that goes far beyond its slim profile.

That means you can display videos of people and animated characters on the company's new Hololuminescent screens, and have them seem to appear physically present in that space.

With this additional dimension, objects can be made to 'float' in space onscreen, in a far more realistic way than we've seen before. It even works when viewed by a group of people looking at the display from different angles.

Hololuminescent™ Displays (HLD) trailer

To be clear, this isn't a replacement for your desktop monitor or TV, but is instead intended for eye-catching presentations in commercial and public spaces. LGF says these Hololuminescent Displays (HLDs) are less than 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick, so you can create innovative product displays, gallery installations, and outdoor ads without bulky gear and custom installation. Think spinning 3D models of detailed museum artifacts, eye-popping product ads, and lifelike human or animated characters who can guide you around exhibition spaces.

The unreal depth certainly makes products like this pop off the screen Looking Glass Factory

What's neat is that content can be deployed to HLDs using a simple workflow: any 2D video shot using regular equipment with a solid background can simply be dropped into a template for popular editing software (like Adobe Premiere Pro), and beamed to the screen for that floating-in-space effect. It'll work with 1080p and 4K content over standard HDMI or USB connections.

These could be a terrific addition to museums and art exhibitions Looking Glass Factory

The HLD is available in three standard portrait-oriented sizes: 16 inches (1080p) at US$2,000, 27 inches (4K) at $4,000, and a massive 86 inches (4K) for $20,000. The first two are set to ship by the end of the year, while 86-inchers will start to roll out in February 2026. If I've got to look a screen outside, I sure would like it to be one of these.

Looking Glass Factory makes an 86-inch display for eye-catching outdoor ads Looking Glass Factory

See more of these HLDs in action on Looking Glass Factory's site.