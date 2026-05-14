World’s first native color LiDAR gives machines human-like vision

For years, machines have navigated the world color-blind. LiDAR sensors – the laser-based eyes of self-driving cars, industrial robots, and inspection drones – build precise 3D maps of their surroundings, but everything is built of monochrome geometric shapes. Ouster's new Rev8 sensor family aims to change that, not by bolting a camera onto a LiDAR unit, but by fusing color directly into every point of data the sensor captures.

Autonomous perception systems generally fall into two camps: camera-only arrays – like the vision system Tesla uses for its underwhelming Full Self Driving tech – or a two-step sensor fusion approach with LiDAR for precise geometry, a camera for color, and a software algorithm to combine them. That stitching process introduces calibration errors, latency, and spatial mismatches – a problem that becomes critical when a robot or vehicle is moving fast through a crowded street.

The new LiDAR can make robots see the world like humans Ouster

Rev8 eliminates that architecture entirely. Each point in the 3D map the sensor generates already carries color information at the moment of capture, with no additional software processing required. This, Ouster says, makes it the first LiDAR with native color – though it isn't competing alone for long.

Just a few weeks ago, the Hesai Group, the global leader in LIDAR technology, presented a full-color platform called 6D ETX. The Chinese sensor takes a different approach: rather than simply adding color to the point cloud, it captures six full dimensions of data – X, Y, and Z coordinates alongside reflectivity, velocity, and color – making it less a color LIDAR and more a multi-dimensional perception engine.

Ouster's technology is built around its new L4 chip, which embeds Fujifilm's color science – the same expertise behind the company's imaging technology – to deliver hardware-level color processing. It integrates 42.9 GMACs of processing capacity, detects up to 20 trillion photons per second, and operates at 40 kHz with picosecond-level precision. Those numbers are dense, but they mean a single sensor can now read a traffic sign, detect whether the car ahead is braking by the color of its brake lights or produce topographic maps with real-world color data – all without additional hardware or calibration.

The OS1 Max has a 500 m (1,640 ft) range, and color baked into every data point Ouster

The flagship model of the Rev8 family is the OS1 Max, a 256-channel sensor with a detection range of up to 200 m (656 ft) at 10% reflectivity – meaning it can spot surfaces that absorb most of the light hitting them – and up to 500 m (1,640 ft) under optimal conditions. Its field of view spans 45 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally, and Ouster claims it doubles both the range and resolution of its previous generation, the Rev7.

The sensor handles an impressive spread of lighting conditions, from near-total darkness at 1 lux up to 2,000,000 lux, roughly equivalent to intense direct sunlight. Color depth reaches 48 bits with 116 dB of dynamic range – technical shorthand for the sensor's ability to capture fine detail across extremely bright and extremely dark areas simultaneously.

"Rev8 is the most advanced family of LiDAR sensors ever released and sets a new standard in sensing," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "With the L4 Ouster Silicon, we are delivering on the promise of our digital architecture to deliver exponential improvements in performance, doubling our core specs and simultaneously introducing the world’s first native color LiDAR to give machines 3D human-like sight for the next era of Physical AI."

From near-darkness to direct sunlight, Rev8 captures color and geometry in a single pass Ouster

Early adopters include Google, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Skydio, PlusAI, and Seegrid, among roughly two dozen companies across robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure.

The launch also reflects a broader strategic shift. In February 2026, Ouster acquired StereoLabs – a computer vision specialist – for US$38 million in cash plus 1.8 million shares, signaling a move away from selling standalone sensors toward offering a full perception platform. When color and geometry are fused at the source, training AI models becomes significantly easier.

"Rev8 is the foundational technology that will allow customers to move from prototype to commercial production at scale, providing the reliability and affordability required to enable real-world autonomy across industries," added Pacala. Rev8 sensors are available to order (though we've no word on pricing for business customers), with shipments expected to begin this quarter.

REV8 OS1 MAX with Native Color in Chinatown SF

Source: Ouster