© 2026 New Atlas
Technology

World’s first native color LiDAR gives machines human-like vision

By Omar Kardoudi
May 14, 2026
World’s first native color LiDAR gives machines human-like vision
A city block as Rev8 sees it: pedestrians, traffic signals, and building facades rendered in a fully colored 3D point cloud
A city block as Rev8 sees it: pedestrians, traffic signals, and building facades rendered in a fully colored 3D point cloud
View 6 Images
A city block as Rev8 sees it: pedestrians, traffic signals, and building facades rendered in a fully colored 3D point cloud
1/6
A city block as Rev8 sees it: pedestrians, traffic signals, and building facades rendered in a fully colored 3D point cloud
The OS1 Max has a 500 m (1,640 ft) range, and color baked into every data point
2/6
The OS1 Max has a 500 m (1,640 ft) range, and color baked into every data point
From near-darkness to direct sunlight, Rev8 captures color and geometry in a single pass
3/6
From near-darkness to direct sunlight, Rev8 captures color and geometry in a single pass
Ouster's L4 chip, co-developed with Fujifilm, detects up to 20 trillion photons per second – the engine behind Rev8's native color
4/6
Ouster's L4 chip, co-developed with Fujifilm, detects up to 20 trillion photons per second – the engine behind Rev8's native color
Rev8 sensors during testing
5/6
Rev8 sensors during testing
The new LiDAR can make robots see the world like humans
6/6
The new LiDAR can make robots see the world like humans
View gallery - 6 images

For years, machines have navigated the world color-blind. LiDAR sensors – the laser-based eyes of self-driving cars, industrial robots, and inspection drones – build precise 3D maps of their surroundings, but everything is built of monochrome geometric shapes. Ouster's new Rev8 sensor family aims to change that, not by bolting a camera onto a LiDAR unit, but by fusing color directly into every point of data the sensor captures.

Autonomous perception systems generally fall into two camps: camera-only arrays – like the vision system Tesla uses for its underwhelming Full Self Driving tech – or a two-step sensor fusion approach with LiDAR for precise geometry, a camera for color, and a software algorithm to combine them. That stitching process introduces calibration errors, latency, and spatial mismatches – a problem that becomes critical when a robot or vehicle is moving fast through a crowded street.

The new LiDAR can make robots see the world like humans
The new LiDAR can make robots see the world like humans

Rev8 eliminates that architecture entirely. Each point in the 3D map the sensor generates already carries color information at the moment of capture, with no additional software processing required. This, Ouster says, makes it the first LiDAR with native color – though it isn't competing alone for long.

Just a few weeks ago, the Hesai Group, the global leader in LIDAR technology, presented a full-color platform called 6D ETX. The Chinese sensor takes a different approach: rather than simply adding color to the point cloud, it captures six full dimensions of data – X, Y, and Z coordinates alongside reflectivity, velocity, and color – making it less a color LIDAR and more a multi-dimensional perception engine.

Ouster's technology is built around its new L4 chip, which embeds Fujifilm's color science – the same expertise behind the company's imaging technology – to deliver hardware-level color processing. It integrates 42.9 GMACs of processing capacity, detects up to 20 trillion photons per second, and operates at 40 kHz with picosecond-level precision. Those numbers are dense, but they mean a single sensor can now read a traffic sign, detect whether the car ahead is braking by the color of its brake lights or produce topographic maps with real-world color data – all without additional hardware or calibration.

The OS1 Max has a 500 m (1,640 ft) range, and color baked into every data point
The OS1 Max has a 500 m (1,640 ft) range, and color baked into every data point

The flagship model of the Rev8 family is the OS1 Max, a 256-channel sensor with a detection range of up to 200 m (656 ft) at 10% reflectivity – meaning it can spot surfaces that absorb most of the light hitting them – and up to 500 m (1,640 ft) under optimal conditions. Its field of view spans 45 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally, and Ouster claims it doubles both the range and resolution of its previous generation, the Rev7.

The sensor handles an impressive spread of lighting conditions, from near-total darkness at 1 lux up to 2,000,000 lux, roughly equivalent to intense direct sunlight. Color depth reaches 48 bits with 116 dB of dynamic range – technical shorthand for the sensor's ability to capture fine detail across extremely bright and extremely dark areas simultaneously.

"Rev8 is the most advanced family of LiDAR sensors ever released and sets a new standard in sensing," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "With the L4 Ouster Silicon, we are delivering on the promise of our digital architecture to deliver exponential improvements in performance, doubling our core specs and simultaneously introducing the world’s first native color LiDAR to give machines 3D human-like sight for the next era of Physical AI."

From near-darkness to direct sunlight, Rev8 captures color and geometry in a single pass
From near-darkness to direct sunlight, Rev8 captures color and geometry in a single pass

Early adopters include Google, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Skydio, PlusAI, and Seegrid, among roughly two dozen companies across robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure.

The launch also reflects a broader strategic shift. In February 2026, Ouster acquired StereoLabs – a computer vision specialist – for US$38 million in cash plus 1.8 million shares, signaling a move away from selling standalone sensors toward offering a full perception platform. When color and geometry are fused at the source, training AI models becomes significantly easier.

"Rev8 is the foundational technology that will allow customers to move from prototype to commercial production at scale, providing the reliability and affordability required to enable real-world autonomy across industries," added Pacala. Rev8 sensors are available to order (though we've no word on pricing for business customers), with shipments expected to begin this quarter.

REV8 OS1 MAX with Native Color in Chinatown SF

Source: Ouster

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

TechnologyLIDARColorsAll-in-oneChips
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Many games in this period of time were marked on the ground – not preserved in limestone like this one
History
Ancient Roman board game stumped experts for decades – until AI played
A slab of limestone excavated in 1984 from the ancient Coriovallum settlement presented a puzzle for researchers of Roman history. Because of its grooves, the stone piece looked like a board game. More than 40 years on, we may have the rulebook.
The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
The space-saving Roll bed is presently on Kickstarter
Around The Home
Full-size bed rolls into a wooden box at the press of a button
Small living spaces demand smart solutions, such as beds that don't take up a lot of room. Roll is a full-size bed that quietly disappears in 30 seconds, and it's now available on Kickstarter.
HMD's Terra M is built to withstand tough conditions for frontline workers in essential roles like first response, hospital duty, and construction
Mobile Technology
Rugged hybrid phone is built for extreme conditions – and gloves
HMD's new phone is purpose-built for military personnel, law enforcement agents, first responders, and infrastructure operators who find themselves in super hot or cold environments on the job. It's all about essential features for tough conditions.
This privacy-focused tablet is being designed to last you 5-10 years with replaceable components
Consumer Tech
Modular Android tablet promises to last a decade
We've seen a small number of modular phones with replaceable parts over the last few years, and Lenovo's been following Framework's lead in building a modular laptop. What if you're in the market for something in between? Enter the open_slate tablet.
This isn't your grandparents' mouse
Consumer Tech
Split-personality futuristic mouse snaps to become a gamepad
A hardware upstart is rethinking what the mouse on your desk can do – by splitting it in two and filling it with gamepad buttons. It's a clever bit of industrial design that hides interface elements in a familiar package.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!