© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

A-frame tiny house puts modern twist on classic cabin styling

By Adam Williams
November 01, 2026
A-frame tiny house puts modern twist on classic cabin styling
The A-Frame Studio tiny house combines classic cabin styling with a modern interior layout
The A-Frame Studio tiny house combines classic cabin styling with a modern interior layout
View 8 Images
The A-Frame Studio tiny house combines classic cabin styling with a modern interior layout
1/8
The A-Frame Studio tiny house combines classic cabin styling with a modern interior layout
The A-Frame Studio is a park model tiny house with a length of 32 ft (9.8 m) and a width of 13.6 ft (4.2 m)
2/8
The A-Frame Studio is a park model tiny house with a length of 32 ft (9.8 m) and a width of 13.6 ft (4.2 m)
The A-Frame Studio is finished in metal, with wooden accenting, and is fronted by generous glazing
3/8
The A-Frame Studio is finished in metal, with wooden accenting, and is fronted by generous glazing
The A-Frame Studio's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center
4/8
The A-Frame Studio's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center
The A-Frame Studio's sleeping area has a king-size bed and a large wardrobe
5/8
The A-Frame Studio's sleeping area has a king-size bed and a large wardrobe
The A-Frame Studio has a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) interior, most of which is arranged around a spacious great room
6/8
The A-Frame Studio has a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) interior, most of which is arranged around a spacious great room
The A-Frame Studio features a freestanding tub, which is a real luxury in a tiny house
7/8
The A-Frame Studio features a freestanding tub, which is a real luxury in a tiny house
The A-Frame Studio's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
8/8
The A-Frame Studio's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 8 images

Most A-frame tiny houses lean into the rustic cabin aesthetic, but this model takes a different approach. It combines classic A-frame styling with a surprisingly modern interior for two, complete with an open living area and a luxurious bathroom.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the A-Frame Studio is based on a quad-axle trailer and is a park model, intended for semi-permanent installation rather than regular towing. At 32 ft (9.8 m) long and 13.6 ft (4.2 m) wide, it's considerably wider than a typical tiny house, resulting in a more spacious and apartment-like interior. The exterior is finished in black metal, with wooden accenting.

The A-Frame Studio has a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) interior, most of which is arranged around a spacious great room
The A-Frame Studio has a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) interior, most of which is arranged around a spacious great room

The interior decor is light and clean, bringing to mind a small studio apartment or perhaps a vacation chalet more than a rustic cabin. Its 400-sq-ft (37-sq-m) layout is arranged on one floor and largely taken up by a single multipurpose room. The walls are mostly straight rather than sloping as you'd usually expect, which helps with placing furniture compared to other A-frame homes. Its finished in birch ply and shiplap, with vinyl flooring.

The living area is positioned next to a large picture window that fronts the home and maximizes natural light inside, and contains a full-sized sofa, a coffee table, plus an entertainment center.

The A-Frame Studio's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center
The A-Frame Studio's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center

The sleeping area, meanwhile, occupies the center of the great room, with a king-size bed and a large wardrobe unit nearby that offers lots of storage. A mini-split air-conditioning unit provides heating and cooling.

The kitchen is simple, reflecting its intended use for vacations and short stays, but has the basics: it's equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge. Quartz counters round out the space. Additionally, a small table seats two and pulls double duty for both dining and working.

The A-Frame Studio features a freestanding tub, which is a real luxury in a tiny house
The A-Frame Studio features a freestanding tub, which is a real luxury in a tiny house

The A-Frame Studio's bathroom is arguably the home's most appealing feature. It features not just a glass-enclosed shower, as you'd expect, but also a freestanding tub, which is a luxury in a tiny house, where space is always at a premium. It also contains a flushing toilet and a vanity sink, plus some storage.

We've no word on the cost of the A-Frame Studio, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
Tiny Houses
Shipping container transformed into cozy tiny house for two
Shipping containers continue to provide endless inspiration for designers and architects. The Luna Cottage is a particularly nicely done example, transforming a standard container into a cozy tiny house for two.
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor
Tiny houses don't come much bigger than this recent XL model. It features a roomy and apartment-like interior layout that's arranged on one floor, making small living about as comfortable as possible.
The Mini Brda With Bay Window, by Mini Domy, is a compact A-frame tiny house that can be had with multiple options
Tiny Houses
Compact A-frame tiny house makes room for a few home comforts
This A-frame tiny house is very compact but manages to squeeze in a surprisingly practical interior layout for two. It also has multiple options available, including solar panels for off-grid operation.
The Mini Brda Classic, by Mini Domy, is a pint-sized A-frame on wheels that has a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft)
Tiny Houses
Towable A-frame is about as small and simple as a tiny house gets
A lot of people neither want nor need all the extra space found in a full-size tiny house. This A-frame on wheels is for such minimalists. With a length of just 15 ft and containing one room, it's as small and simple as it gets.
The Aspen Park Model, by Zook Cabins, is an attractive log cabin-style tiny house that sleeps up to four people
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings log cabin comfort to small living
This log cabin-style tiny house looks more like it belongs in the woods rather than being towed behind a truck. It combines a rustic exterior with a spacious interior that sleeps up to four in comfort.
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home is a spacious single-level tiny house by Zook Cabins
Tiny Houses
Single-level tiny house creates spacious cottage living on wheels
This spacious park model "tiny house" really isn't so tiny. Instead, it provides an experience closer to a small cottage on wheels, with a large porch and an open, light-filled interior arranged entirely on one level.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!