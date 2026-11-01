A-frame tiny house puts modern twist on classic cabin styling

Most A-frame tiny houses lean into the rustic cabin aesthetic, but this model takes a different approach. It combines classic A-frame styling with a surprisingly modern interior for two, complete with an open living area and a luxurious bathroom.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the A-Frame Studio is based on a quad-axle trailer and is a park model, intended for semi-permanent installation rather than regular towing. At 32 ft (9.8 m) long and 13.6 ft (4.2 m) wide, it's considerably wider than a typical tiny house, resulting in a more spacious and apartment-like interior. The exterior is finished in black metal, with wooden accenting.

The A-Frame Studio has a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) interior, most of which is arranged around a spacious great room Zook Cabins

The interior decor is light and clean, bringing to mind a small studio apartment or perhaps a vacation chalet more than a rustic cabin. Its 400-sq-ft (37-sq-m) layout is arranged on one floor and largely taken up by a single multipurpose room. The walls are mostly straight rather than sloping as you'd usually expect, which helps with placing furniture compared to other A-frame homes. Its finished in birch ply and shiplap, with vinyl flooring.

The living area is positioned next to a large picture window that fronts the home and maximizes natural light inside, and contains a full-sized sofa, a coffee table, plus an entertainment center.

The A-Frame Studio's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center Zook Cabins

The sleeping area, meanwhile, occupies the center of the great room, with a king-size bed and a large wardrobe unit nearby that offers lots of storage. A mini-split air-conditioning unit provides heating and cooling.

The kitchen is simple, reflecting its intended use for vacations and short stays, but has the basics: it's equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge. Quartz counters round out the space. Additionally, a small table seats two and pulls double duty for both dining and working.

The A-Frame Studio features a freestanding tub, which is a real luxury in a tiny house Zook Cabins

The A-Frame Studio's bathroom is arguably the home's most appealing feature. It features not just a glass-enclosed shower, as you'd expect, but also a freestanding tub, which is a luxury in a tiny house, where space is always at a premium. It also contains a flushing toilet and a vanity sink, plus some storage.

We've no word on the cost of the A-Frame Studio, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins