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Tiny Houses

L-shaped tiny house embraces indoor/outdoor living

By Adam Williams
November 08, 2026
L-shaped tiny house embraces indoor/outdoor living
The Antonia, by Vagabond Haven, is an L-shaped tiny house that's arranged around its own terrace
The Antonia, by Vagabond Haven, is an L-shaped tiny house that's arranged around its own terrace
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The Antonia, by Vagabond Haven, is an L-shaped tiny house that's arranged around its own terrace
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The Antonia, by Vagabond Haven, is an L-shaped tiny house that's arranged around its own terrace
The Antonia features a Scandinavian-style decor and is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof
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The Antonia features a Scandinavian-style decor and is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof
The Antonia's interior measures 59 sq m (635 sq ft), which is spread over two floors
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The Antonia's interior measures 59 sq m (635 sq ft), which is spread over two floors
The Antonia's L-shaped kitchen includes a sink, a cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and an optional dishwasher
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The Antonia's L-shaped kitchen includes a sink, a cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and an optional dishwasher
The Antonia's loft bedroom has a low ceiling but it looks quite large, and it includes a double bed and a desk
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The Antonia's loft bedroom has a low ceiling but it looks quite large, and it includes a double bed and a desk
The Antonia features a downstairs master bedroom that opens up to the outside with glass doors
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The Antonia features a downstairs master bedroom that opens up to the outside with glass doors
The Antonia's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, a washer/dryer, and some storage space
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The Antonia's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, a washer/dryer, and some storage space
View gallery - 7 images

Most tiny houses take the form of a simple rectangular box, but the two-bedroom Antonia goes for a different approach. It's arranged into an L-shape around a terrace, creating a home designed to embrace indoor/outdoor living.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Antonia is a non-towable model that's delivered by truck and installed on foundations. Like the firm's similarly styled Helena, its exterior is modern and Scandinavian-influenced, with engineered wood and a metal roof. It's also defined by tons of glazing, including windows and large operable doors.

The Antonia's interior measures 59 sq m (635 sq ft), which is spread over two floors
The Antonia's interior measures 59 sq m (635 sq ft), which is spread over two floors

The interior measures 59 sq m (635 sq ft), spread over two floors, offering significantly more room to move around in than a typical towable tiny house. The decor continues the Scandi styling, with pale timber walls and laminate flooring.

One wing of the L-shaped home is taken up by a large shared living room and kitchen. There's no loft above this space, so it has a nice high ceiling, and it gets plenty of natural light thanks to all those windows. The living room area contains a sofa bed, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV.

The kitchen, appropriately enough, is also L-shaped. It's equipped with a sink, a choice of propane-powered or induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. A dishwasher is an optional upgrade. There's also a lot of cabinetry in this one, while a dining table for four is placed nearby. Glass doors open the room onto the terrace, which looks large enough for additional outdoor furniture, encouraging outdoor living.

Elsewhere, in the other wing, lies the bathroom and bedrooms. The former looks quite small and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a choice between a flushing, incinerating, or composting toilet, and a washer/dryer, along with a little more storage space.

The Antonia features a downstairs master bedroom that opens up to the outside with glass doors
The Antonia features a downstairs master bedroom that opens up to the outside with glass doors

The master bedroom is located downstairs, meaning it has ample headroom to stand up and move around, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house. It's furnished with a double bed and a wall of fitted wardrobes, plus it has its own access directly to the outside.

The Antonia's upstairs hosts a secondary loft bedroom. Accessed from near the bathroom using a storage-integrated staircase, it looks spacious for a loft (albeit with the same low ceiling we've come to expect in tiny houses). It contains a double bed, along with a couple of bedside tables, a desk, and some seating.

There are lots of options available for the Antonia, which can change the price significantly, but an unfurnished model starts at €67,500 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$75,500), with notable upgrades including off-grid functionality. Contact the firm for delivery details.

Source: Vagabond Haven

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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