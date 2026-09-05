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Tiny Houses

Park model tiny house finds room to sleep six people inside

By Adam Williams
September 05, 2026
Park model tiny house finds room to sleep six people inside
The Cascade Park Model Home, by Zook Cabins, is a spacious tiny house that sleeps up to six people
The Cascade Park Model Home, by Zook Cabins, is a spacious tiny house that sleeps up to six people
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The Cascade Park Model Home, by Zook Cabins, is a spacious tiny house that sleeps up to six people
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The Cascade Park Model Home, by Zook Cabins, is a spacious tiny house that sleeps up to six people
The Cascade Park Model Home's interior is arranged around a large central area containing its living room and kitchen
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The Cascade Park Model Home's interior is arranged around a large central area containing its living room and kitchen
The Cascade Park Model Home's loft space is reached using a staircase and can be used for storage or as a third bedroom
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The Cascade Park Model Home's loft space is reached using a staircase and can be used for storage or as a third bedroom
The Cascade Park Model Home's kitchen is quite small and includes an induction cooktop, a fridge, a microwave, and a stainless steel sink
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The Cascade Park Model Home's kitchen is quite small and includes an induction cooktop, a fridge, a microwave, and a stainless steel sink
The Cascade Park Model Home features an unusual layout with two downstairs bedrooms
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The Cascade Park Model Home features an unusual layout with two downstairs bedrooms
Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms contain double beds
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Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms contain double beds
Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand up and move around in, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
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Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand up and move around in, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Cascade Park Model Home's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower
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The Cascade Park Model Home's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower
View gallery - 8 images

Tiny houses rarely fit as many as six people under one roof. And even if they do, it usually involves some residents roughing it on a sofa bed. The Cascade Park Model Home takes a different approach and has a spacious layout that features two bedrooms downstairs, plus a loft space that can serve as a third bedroom.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the Cascade Park Model Home is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 31 ft (9.5 m), which is around mid-size for a North American tiny house. However, its width is 13 ft (4 m), which is a significant increase on the standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This makes it more difficult to move around – hence the Park Model designation – but the extra width makes a big difference inside and, in my opinion, is a better choice unless you’re dead set on regularly towing around your tiny house.

The Cascade Park Model Home's interior is arranged around a large central area containing its living room and kitchen
The Cascade Park Model Home's interior is arranged around a large central area containing its living room and kitchen

The home's exterior is clad in black corrugated metal with wooden accents, while its interior is finished in birch with vinyl flooring.

Its spacious 396-sq-ft (36.7-sq-m) floorplan is arranged around a large central area that hosts the living room and kitchen. The extra width is most notable in here, and makes it look closer to a small apartment than a typical tiny house. The living room proper is furnished with a sofa, plus there's a dining table that seats four, while the high ceiling is combined with generous glazing to maximize natural light.

The nearby kitchen is quite small and is equipped with a stainless steel sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, and a microwave. Laminate counters and birch cabinets round out the space. Elsewhere lies the bathroom. This contains a flushing toilet, a custom vanity, and a large walk-in shower.

Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand up and move around in, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
Both of the Cascade Park Model Home's downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand up and move around in, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house

The most notable feature is the dual downstairs bedrooms. One is reached by a sliding door from near the bathroom, while the other is accessed from another sliding door next to the kitchen. Both are very similar and contain double beds, with ample headroom to stand upright thanks to their ground-floor position.

The loft is accessed by a staircase and has ample space for a third double bed, or alternatively it could be used for storage or as a general hangout area.

The Cascade Park Model Home's loft space is reached using a staircase and can be used for storage or as a third bedroom
The Cascade Park Model Home's loft space is reached using a staircase and can be used for storage or as a third bedroom

We've no word on the cost of the Cascade Park Model Home, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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