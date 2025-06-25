Tiny retreat in Norway floats above the ground in playful balance

Oslo-based Rever & Drage Architects has recently completed a whimsical yet practical tiny retreat that hovers over its garden setting in Asker, Norway. Dubbed the Folly at Fair Hill, the 30-sqm (322-sq-ft) dwelling is inspired by the European concept of the folly, an often playful or artistic building without a clear purpose. It blends artistic expression with the natural landscape.

Situated between a residential home and a pastoral western garden, the folly serves as both a literal and symbolic gateway. A rustic log-framed passage built into the eastern wall marks the transition from daily life into a tranquil landscape dominated by an old oak tree. It’s part sculpture, part sanctuary.

Viewed from the outside, the structure takes on the playful appearance of a small moored boat or even a child’s cubby house or treehouse; whimsical and unexpected within its serene garden setting.

The two sections of the building are constructed of a spruce framework clad in smooth oak panels, while the central gate is made from traditional 6-inch pine logs. The leaning lounge is supported by slender stainless steel bars connected to the foundation of the main volume. "It will be able to wriggle a little but not fall," say the architects, referencing the deliberately flexible connection that adds a playful engineering touch.

The folly marks a serene gateway between busy life and pastoral calm Tom Auger

Despite its modest footprint, the structure houses several useful spaces. The main volume includes a kitchen and dining room with a concrete wall that absorbs the warmth of the low winter sun through a large glass façade. A bathroom features a sauna, deep bathtub, and outdoor shower. Opposite the main space is a smaller, slanted volume with a lounge that looks up into the branches of the surrounding oak through a fixed glass roof, creating a cozy, treehouse-like hideaway.

Inside, the space is minimal and atmospheric. Daylight pours in through high-set windows and roof panels, while wooden hatches provide both privacy and ventilation. The interiors feature raw, unpolished concrete walls and ceilings, thoughtfully juxtaposed with soft timber furnishings in a traditional Norwegian style. The glass-walled kitchen opens fully to the southern garden, blending indoor and outdoor space seamlessly.

Where industrial meets organic: concrete walls anchor the kitchen, while timber adds warmth and texture Tom Auger

From the eastern approach, the folly presents a narrow, sculptural silhouette – what the architects describe as an "elegant, feminine" profile. In contrast, the view from the west reveals a warm and welcoming form that seems to open its arms to visitors. The building creates a sunny garden nook ideal for restful afternoons, allowing the surrounding natural scenery to shine.

Unlike many decorative garden buildings, the Folly at Fair Hill invites people in. It doesn’t merely sit pretty; it’s a small structure that leaves a lasting impression.

Source: Rever & Drage Architects

