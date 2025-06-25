© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny retreat in Norway floats above the ground in playful balance

By Bridget Borgobello
June 25, 2025
Tiny retreat in Norway floats above the ground in playful balance
The space feels like a gentle boat, gracefully floating above the landscape
A graceful silhouette greets visitors from the eastern approach
1/22
A graceful silhouette greets visitors from the eastern approach
The folly marks a serene gateway between busy life and pastoral calm
2/22
The folly marks a serene gateway between busy life and pastoral calm
Oak cladding contrasts beautifully with the solid pine log gate
3/22
Oak cladding contrasts beautifully with the solid pine log gate
Oak tree branches frame the secluded lounge with its glass roof
4/22
Oak tree branches frame the secluded lounge with its glass roof
The leaning lounge structure playfully balances on stainless steel supports
5/22
The leaning lounge structure playfully balances on stainless steel supports
Natural oak panels add warmth and elegance to the exterior
6/22
Natural oak panels add warmth and elegance to the exterior
A serene bathroom sanctuary in soft grey tones, blending simplicity with calming elegance
7/22
A serene bathroom sanctuary in soft grey tones, blending simplicity with calming elegance
Glass panels open fully to connect kitchen and garden seamlessly
8/22
Glass panels open fully to connect kitchen and garden seamlessly
Sunlight pours through the glass façade, illuminating the dining area
9/22
Sunlight pours through the glass façade, illuminating the dining area
The folly's design balances practicality with artistic expression
10/22
The folly's design balances practicality with artistic expression
Light filters softly through fixed glass roof panels
11/22
Light filters softly through fixed glass roof panels
The interior staircase leads to spaces filled with light and peace
12/22
The interior staircase leads to spaces filled with light and peace
The sauna is a private sanctuary within the folly
13/22
The sauna is a private sanctuary within the folly
The space feels like a gentle boat, gracefully floating above the landscape
14/22
A striking balance between cool concrete and warm timber defines this modern kitchen space
15/22
A striking balance between cool concrete and warm timber defines this modern kitchen space
A tactile play of materials—cool concrete and rich wood—shapes this kitchen’s unique character
16/22
A tactile play of materials—cool concrete and rich wood—shapes this kitchen’s unique character
Where industrial meets organic: concrete walls anchor the kitchen, while timber adds warmth and texture
17/22
Where industrial meets organic: concrete walls anchor the kitchen, while timber adds warmth and texture
The folly’s volumes converge around the ancient oak tree
18/22
The folly’s volumes converge around the ancient oak tree
Folly at Fair Hill plans by Rever & Drage Architects
19/22
Folly at Fair Hill plans by Rever & Drage Architects
Folly at Fair Hill floor-plans by Rever & Drage Architects
20/22
Folly at Fair Hill floor-plans by Rever & Drage Architects
Folly at Fair Hill plans by Rever & Drage Architects
21/22
Folly at Fair Hill plans by Rever & Drage Architects
Folly at Fair Hill Eastern wall plans by Rever & Drage Architects
22/22
Folly at Fair Hill Eastern wall plans by Rever & Drage Architects
Oslo-based Rever & Drage Architects has recently completed a whimsical yet practical tiny retreat that hovers over its garden setting in Asker, Norway. Dubbed the Folly at Fair Hill, the 30-sqm (322-sq-ft) dwelling is inspired by the European concept of the folly, an often playful or artistic building without a clear purpose. It blends artistic expression with the natural landscape.

Situated between a residential home and a pastoral western garden, the folly serves as both a literal and symbolic gateway. A rustic log-framed passage built into the eastern wall marks the transition from daily life into a tranquil landscape dominated by an old oak tree. It’s part sculpture, part sanctuary.

Viewed from the outside, the structure takes on the playful appearance of a small moored boat or even a child’s cubby house or treehouse; whimsical and unexpected within its serene garden setting.

The two sections of the building are constructed of a spruce framework clad in smooth oak panels, while the central gate is made from traditional 6-inch pine logs. The leaning lounge is supported by slender stainless steel bars connected to the foundation of the main volume. "It will be able to wriggle a little but not fall," say the architects, referencing the deliberately flexible connection that adds a playful engineering touch.

The folly marks a serene gateway between busy life and pastoral calm
Despite its modest footprint, the structure houses several useful spaces. The main volume includes a kitchen and dining room with a concrete wall that absorbs the warmth of the low winter sun through a large glass façade. A bathroom features a sauna, deep bathtub, and outdoor shower. Opposite the main space is a smaller, slanted volume with a lounge that looks up into the branches of the surrounding oak through a fixed glass roof, creating a cozy, treehouse-like hideaway.

Inside, the space is minimal and atmospheric. Daylight pours in through high-set windows and roof panels, while wooden hatches provide both privacy and ventilation. The interiors feature raw, unpolished concrete walls and ceilings, thoughtfully juxtaposed with soft timber furnishings in a traditional Norwegian style. The glass-walled kitchen opens fully to the southern garden, blending indoor and outdoor space seamlessly.

Where industrial meets organic: concrete walls anchor the kitchen, while timber adds warmth and texture
From the eastern approach, the folly presents a narrow, sculptural silhouette – what the architects describe as an "elegant, feminine" profile. In contrast, the view from the west reveals a warm and welcoming form that seems to open its arms to visitors. The building creates a sunny garden nook ideal for restful afternoons, allowing the surrounding natural scenery to shine.

Unlike many decorative garden buildings, the Folly at Fair Hill invites people in. It doesn’t merely sit pretty; it’s a small structure that leaves a lasting impression.

Source: Rever & Drage Architects

