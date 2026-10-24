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Tiny Houses

Cottage-like tiny house trades portability for light-filled comfort

By Adam Williams
October 24, 2026
Cottage-like tiny house trades portability for light-filled comfort
The Leah, by Vagabond Haven, is a cottage-like tiny house that has a spacious and light-filled interior
The Leah, by Vagabond Haven, is a cottage-like tiny house that has a spacious and light-filled interior
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The Leah, by Vagabond Haven, is a cottage-like tiny house that has a spacious and light-filled interior
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The Leah, by Vagabond Haven, is a cottage-like tiny house that has a spacious and light-filled interior
The Leah has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and is finished in thermally treated wood
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The Leah has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and is finished in thermally treated wood
The Leah has 560 sq ft (52 sq m) of floorspace, which is arranged over two floors
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The Leah has 560 sq ft (52 sq m) of floorspace, which is arranged over two floors
The Leah has an L-shaped kitchen equipped with an oven, an induction cooktop, and a dishwasher
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The Leah has an L-shaped kitchen equipped with an oven, an induction cooktop, and a dishwasher
The Leah's loft bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and is topped by a skylight
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The Leah's loft bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and is topped by a skylight
The Leah's ground-floor master bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and some storage space
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The Leah's ground-floor master bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and some storage space
The Leah's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer, and a choice of composting, flushing, or incinerating toilet
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The Leah's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer, and a choice of composting, flushing, or incinerating toilet
View gallery - 7 images

With its XL dimensions and lack of wheels to tow it, this cottage-like tiny house isn't the best fit for would-be nomads. However, what it loses in ease of movement, it makes up for with a remarkably spacious and light-filled interior.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Leah is delivered by a truck and installed on foundations. It features a steel base, with a thermally treated timber exterior, plus lots of glazing and a metal roof. I was always skeptical about metal roofs, but now that I own one, I can confirm they're not all noisy like a shed in a downpour, when installed and insulated properly.

The Leah has 560 sq ft (52 sq m) of floorspace, which is arranged over two floors
The Leah has 560 sq ft (52 sq m) of floorspace, which is arranged over two floors

The home has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and a width of 3.45 m (11 ft), which shakes out as 52 sq m (560 sq ft) of floorspace, arranged over two floors – so it's a lot more spacious than a typical tiny house on wheels. The promo shots show living space extended a little with a deck outside that has some seating and a dining table, though we've no word on whether this is included or an optional extra.

The interior is finished in wood fiber panels, with laminate flooring. The living room is a real highlight in this one and looks impressively open and light-filled for a tiny house, in large part thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling. It contains a sofa bed, a coffee table, and room for an entertainment center to be installed.

Nearby is the kitchen. Arranged in an L-shape, it's equipped with a sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Additionally, there's quite a lot of cabinetry, plus a dining table for four.

The Leah has an L-shaped kitchen equipped with an oven, an induction cooktop, and a dishwasher
The Leah has an L-shaped kitchen equipped with an oven, an induction cooktop, and a dishwasher

A small hallway leads from the kitchen to the Leah's bathroom. This is quite spacious for a tiny house and has a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer, some storage space, and a choice of flushing, composting or even incinerating (i.e. burning the waste into ash) toilet types.

Further down the hallway, on the opposite side of the house from the living room, is the master bedroom. Thanks to its downstairs location, it has ample headroom to stand upright and it features more cabinets, a desk, and a choice of a standard double bed or an Ottoman-style bed with built-in storage.

The Leah's ground-floor master bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and some storage space
The Leah's ground-floor master bedroom includes a double bed, a desk, and some storage space

There's also a secondary bedroom upstairs. Reached by a storage-integrated staircase, which is a great way of creating some much-needed storage space, this area is a typical loft with a low ceiling. It includes a double bed and a desk area, and is topped by a skylight.

The Leah starts at €59,500 (for reference, this works out at around US$67,000), but it has lots of options, including everything from materials and furniture to a full off-grid setup that runs from solar power, so the price can vary. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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