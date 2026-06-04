Quaint chocolate-flavored tiny house explores light and dark contrasts

The last time we checked out Poland's Mobi House we were introduced to a two-bedroom tiny house with a nifty rooftop terrace. Now we're taking a closer look at an evolution of the Sunrise series called the Chocolate, which is dark on the outside and features a tasty light/dark filling.

On the outside, Mobi's Sunrise models look pretty similar, with a mix of black sheet metal and wood, sporting a small porch area and sat on a double-axle trailer. This latest flavor measures 6.6 x 2.5 x 4.2 m (21.6 x 8.2 x 13.1 ft) and sits on a THM 660 Lift&Go trailer. It has a usable floor area of 15.68 sq m (169 sq f), and the dark exterior has metal cladding and wood-texture inserts that give it a sleek, modern look.

The lounge space in this promo shot has been furnished with a double sofa and small coffee table Mobi House

Visitors can enter through a glass porch door that sits within floor-to-ceiling glass and allows lots of natural light to flood the interior, or via a glass side door. On the inside, the walls and ceiling are lined with simple-but-tasteful plywood panels, giving the interior a warm and natural tone. The finish also blends well with the black kitchen cabinets, which are fitted with an induction hob, extractor hood, small sink (also in black) and refrigerator.

There's a minimalist lounge on the ground level too, which hosts a sofa and coffee table in the promo shots but offers plenty of arrangement opportunities, such as a sofa bed for guests or an entertainment center along the opposite wall. That vacant paneled wall could easily accommodate a large TV or projection screen, while also serving as a place to stow the loft ladder between uses. There's also a side door between the kitchen and lounge.

Light textured ply offers a natural look to the interior, contrasted by dark cabinetry and fittings Mobi House

The bathroom, located at the opposite end to the porch door, features a walk-in shower cubicle, a vanity sink, storage cabinets, and a toilet. There's a single small window in here, along with the home's water boiler. The main sleeping area is a mezzanine directly above the kitchen. It’s designed for two people and accessible via that loft ladder – which negates the need for a staircase taking up premium floorspace.

Mobi House completed the Chocolate model on May 10, and it sold within a fortnight. We've no word on pricing for this particular unit and each home is built to order, but as a guide the company says that house prices range from PLN 93,972 to 431,000 (which converts to US$25,787 right up to $118,281). You'll need to contact the company direct for shipping information.

The Chocolate tiny house gets power via a RV-style hookup, and there's a metal storage box mounted to the outside for essentials like propane bottles Mobi House

Options for the Chocolate included an off-grid version instead of the default configuration with a RV hookup, and buyers could lower the cost by opting for the Lift&Go frame only (no trailer and detachable supports). As with other tiny houses in the Sunrise range, the Chocolate could be expanded with a second module should the need for more space arise.

Source: Mobi House