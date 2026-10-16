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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house embraces comfortable living on wheels

By Adam Williams
October 16, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house embraces comfortable living on wheels
The Tinde tiny house, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide model that provides lots of living space inside
The Tinde tiny house, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide model that provides lots of living space inside
View 13 Images
The Tinde tiny house, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide model that provides lots of living space inside
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The Tinde tiny house, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide model that provides lots of living space inside
The Tinde is built on a quad-axle trailer and has a length 48 ft (14.6 m)
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The Tinde is built on a quad-axle trailer and has a length 48 ft (14.6 m)
The Tinde's porch area is very spacious and includes seating, along with a heater
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The Tinde's porch area is very spacious and includes seating, along with a heater
The Tinde's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an armchair
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The Tinde's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an armchair
The Tinde's living room has a breakfast bar-style dining area that could also serve as a home office
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The Tinde's living room has a breakfast bar-style dining area that could also serve as a home office
The Tinde's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
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The Tinde's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The Tinde's kitchen includes lots of cabinetry and granite counters
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The Tinde's kitchen includes lots of cabinetry and granite counters
The Tinde's downstairs bedroom has a double bed, some storage space, and plenty of room to move around in
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The Tinde's downstairs bedroom has a double bed, some storage space, and plenty of room to move around in
The Tinde's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and bathtub/shower, which is always nice to have in a tiny house
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The Tinde's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and bathtub/shower, which is always nice to have in a tiny house
The Tinde's bonus room is shown here with a washer/dryer and raised sleeping area
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The Tinde's bonus room is shown here with a washer/dryer and raised sleeping area
The Tinde's bonus room can be configured for different uses, depending on the owner's requirements
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The Tinde's bonus room can be configured for different uses, depending on the owner's requirements
The Tinde's loft bedroom has ample space for a double bed
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The Tinde's loft bedroom has ample space for a double bed
The Tinde's loft bedroom opens onto another area above the bonus room that can be used for storage or sleeping
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The Tinde's loft bedroom opens onto another area above the bonus room that can be used for storage or sleeping
View gallery - 13 images

Described by designers Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company as a tiny house with room to breathe, the Tinde actually lives up to that promise. This extra-wide model features a spacious interior and multiple sleeping areas, while a large porch adds some outdoor living space.

The Tinde is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 48 ft (14.6 m), which, like the firm's Acadia model, is really getting up there in size for a tiny house. It also has a width of 14 ft (4.2 m), which is significantly wider than the tiny house standard. What this means is that it won't be convenient to move around, but the extra space helps the home feel more, well, like a home than a long hallway, as is the case with some tiny houses. Personally, I'd always recommend going as wide as possible unless you're committed to a nomadic lifestyle.

The Tinde's porch area is very spacious and includes seating, along with a heater
The Tinde's porch area is very spacious and includes seating, along with a heater

There are multiple options available, but the example in the supplied photos is finished in engineered wood, with metal accents, and an eye-catching metal roofline. The home's standout feature is that large porch, which really boosts living space and looks like a pleasant place to host guests.

Inside the home proper, it's also well-proportioned, with timber walls and vinyl flooring. A good chunk of the available floorspace is taken up by the living room. Accessed from the porch via a glazed door, it includes a sofa and a coffee table, along with an armchair and a breakfast bar-style dining/work area with stool seating, which looks well-suited for use as an office. Some high-up windows help maximize natural light.

The nearby kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and quite a lot of cabinetry. Granite counters and a mini-split air-conditioning unit round out the room, which acts like a hub, connecting to multiple other spaces.

The Tinde's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an armchair
The Tinde's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and an armchair

The bathroom is on the opposite side of the home from the living room. It includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house, where only having a shower is much more common to save space.

The master bedroom is nearby and has enough headroom to stand upright thanks to its position on the ground floor. It features a double bed and quite a lot of storage space, along with another air-con unit.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, a door from the kitchen leads to a so-called bonus room. It can be configured in multiple ways, but is shown here as a flexible room that includes a washer/dryer and a raised sleeping area.

The Tinde's bonus room is shown here with a washer/dryer and raised sleeping area
The Tinde's bonus room is shown here with a washer/dryer and raised sleeping area

Finally, a wooden ladder leads up from the kitchen into another bedroom, which is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling. It also includes a mini-split air-con unit and a separate area suitable for a small bed or some storage.

Pricing for the Tinde starts at US$131,000, but will depend on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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