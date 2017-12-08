Cars, trikes and bikes aren't the only things worth seeing at this year's LA Auto Show. As usual, the show is playing host to its fair share of awesome large and rugged vehicles, with the all-new Jeep Wrangler at the head of the pack. The show's sights and sounds include everything from the most luxurious Range Rover out there, to a seven-seat Wrangler 6x6 and a tracked-out GMC Sierra snow machine.









The new Wrangler cometh

Given the intensely passionate following the Jeep Wrangler has had for decades, a new model is always going to be a big story. And we'd say the JL Wrangler ranks as the most prominent debut of this year's LA show.

As with past Wranglers, the new generation is all about light-handed, gradual styling evolution, but it will also welcome some more revolutionary changes, like the addition of pickup and hybrid models (neither of which is in LA, unfortunately). For now, focus is on the new turbo four engine option, advanced 4x4 capabilities, and other changes you can read all about in our full coverage.

And Mopar certainly hasn't waited long to have some fun with the new Wrangler:

While the new Wrangler is busy drawing crowds upstairs in LA, this awesome Wrangler 6x6 from Las Vegas-based K-6 Industries is getting its fair share of attention downstairs in the customs and components section. K-6 also claims to be developing the world's first self-driving off-road vehicle ... so stay tuned.

Toyota imagines a more adventurous future

As we enter a new generation of Jeep Wrangler, some might wonder what's happening with one-time Wrangler competitors like the FJ Cruiser and Land Rover Defender. The FJ Cruiser was discontinued in the US several years ago and quite recently went into "Final Edition" mode in Japan. We haven't seen any definitive word of a successor, but if Toyota's run of 2017 concepts are any indication, it's clear the automaker is thinking hard about the possibilities.

The LA-debuted Future Toyota Adventure Concept (FT-AC) joins the Tj Cruiser and FT-4X concepts from earlier this year in showing what a tough, next-gen Toyota utility vehicle might look like, and this newest concept looks a little too much like a crossover fitted with some oddly matched components meant to evince some semblance of ruggedness. The "adventure concept" is also loaded with all kinds of goofy concept accessories, like fog lights and drive cameras that remove for use on bikes and other gear – something to help push Millennials out of the city and into the wild, where they can update their Instagrams with nature selfies. But the four-wheel locking and torque vectoring sound promising enough.

With all these concepts dropping, we suspect Toyota will have some kind of rugged-ish 4x4 in its line-up in the near future, we just hope it looks more like the past than it does any of the present 2017 concepts. Although, if you take the FT-AC's wheelbase and track, add in a blend of the TJ and 4X's boxier styling and the TJ's versatile folding seats/load floor, you might just have something special.

Land Rover writes the Range Rover's SVAutobiography

Land Rover isn't competing with Jeep and Toyota in showing a new Defender or Defender-previewing concept in LA, instead focusing on the other end of the utility vehicle spectrum. The new long-wheelbase 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography becomes the luxury halo of the Land Rover family.

While the 557-hp (415-kW) supercharged V8 and 5.2-second 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) are certainly nice, the real highlights are behind the power-close rear doors, where passengers enjoy VIP-like comfort in two airline-inspired reclining Executive Class seats with 3.9 ft (1.2 m) of legroom. There's also 22-way adjustment, a hot stone massage function, heated calf and foot rests, a refrigerator compartment, electrically deployable tables, and 10-in entertainment screens with 4G Wi-Fi connectivity. A specially designed Zenith clock in the rear console makes for convenient time checks.