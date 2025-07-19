© 2025 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Slim-profile electric trike takes a budget route to mid-drive assist

By Paul Ridden
July 19, 2025
Though my mind tells me I'm able, my aging body often reminds me that I'm not. Even though I'm a regular ebiker, I've recently been tempted by the stability and ease that e-trikes offer. Some impress with power, others with unique features, and then there are those boasting attractive price points. The Cerana T2 most definitely rides in the last bike lane.

Like much of its brethren in the e-mobility space, this pedal-assist trike is aimed squarely at seniors, over 55s in gated communities, adults unable to roll with two wheelers, and new riders looking for a stable intro to the wheeled world.

The UL-certified T2 features a 500-W mid-drive motor for pedal-assist over five levels to 20 mph (32 km/h) and tasty torque of 130 Nm (~96 lb.ft). The 48-V/10.4-Ah downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 40 miles of three-wheel adventuring at the lowest PAS setting. A full recharge takes between four and six hours.

Shimano 7-speed shifting for ride flexibility
Shimano 7-speed shifting for ride flexibility

Shimano 7-speed gears sit between the rear wheels, and there's a thumb throttle available if you need some help to get going or just want to rest those weary legs. The e-trike sports a 24-inch front wheel and two 20-inchers in back, each wrapped in 3-inch rubber. Stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes.

The aluminum frame benefits from a relatively low step-over height for easy on and off. This model ships with a rear 19 x 19 x 12-in (482.6 x 482.6 x 304.8-mm) basket plus a front rack for hauling shopping or gear. The oversized padded seat sits atop a dropper seatpost, which should also make getting on and off easier. A LCD display at the center of the handlebar, lighting front and back, and fenders at every wheel complete the given specs.

The Cerana T2 sports a relatively thin profile for an easy push through a door frame
The Cerana T2 sports a relatively thin profile for an easy push through a door frame

Buzz says that the Cerana T2 benefits from "a wide, yet doorway friendly footprint" but arguably the best bit is the ticket price of just US$1,399 – making Lectric its closest US rival as far as we can tell. The webshop currently shows stock ready to ship.

Product page: Buzz Cerana T2

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

