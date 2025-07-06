Versatile telescoping recumbent e-trike bumps up to Bosch

Germany's Hase Bikes has tapped Bosch power to ride on an updated version of its longest-running model, the Kettwiesel. This makes 100 Nm of torque available and can amplify pedal effort by as much as 400%.

A new variant of the company's Kettweisel One recumbent e-trike from last year, the One Plus retains the signature telescoping frame and the MacPherson suspension but now rolls with a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor.

This is a bump up from the previous Shimano Steps offering and is reported to peak at 750 watts, produce 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft) of torque and offer up to 400% pedal-assist. The e-trike also features a 545-Wh Bosch PowerPack battery mounted under frame (behind the motor), though Hase doesn't offer any per-charge range estimates but remaining levels can be viewed on the Purion 200 display.

The Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor provides 400% pedal-assist and 100 Nm of torque, plus an "integrated pushing and starting aid makes maneuvering in confined spaces easier" Hase Bikes

The One Plus comes stock with an Enviolo Automatiq Trekking geared hub that "adapts to the cyclist's cadence and thus ensures a smooth flow when riding without manual shifting." A Rohloff 14-speed hub can be optioned in if preferred.

Buyers can also configure handlebar and seat options to personal requirements, the aluminum frame can telescope from 162 cm to 227 cm (63.7 - 89.3 in) to accommodate different riders or for between-ride transport/storage, and loads of up to 140 kg (308.6 lb), including the rider, can be accommodated. A cargo carrier can be had too, which sits behind the seat and is rated to haul up to 30 kg (66 lb).

A cargo rack can be optioned in, which is capable of hauling up to 30 kg Hase Bikes

All three wheels have a 20-inch diameter and wear Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires. Stopping power is provided by a mechanical disc brake up front, and coupled hydraulic disc brakes to the rear – which also serve as a parking brake. Front and rear lighting are included for daytime visibility in traffic or after-dark riding, and there's a full fender above each wheel.

The Kettwiesel One Plus comes with under-seat steering and starts from €10,600 (about US$12,500), though there's also a flavor sporting a handlebar up top that starts at €200 less. Accessories such as cargo bags, turn signaling, mirrors, and equipment for riders with special needs are also available from Hase.

Product page: Kettwiesel One Plus

