Electric micro ebikes heft people or cargo on a wild ride

Micro-mobility outfit JackRabbit has launched a new micro-bike category, and the first models in the MG Platform family – an electric micro bike for two and a rough-ready cargo hauler.

Micro bike pioneer JackRabbit has come a long way since the oddball "not a bike, not a scooter" Kickstarter back in 2018. Rather than pedal like you would on a regular ebike, this tiny urban explorer powered riders to 18 mph for around 13 miles.

The formula was improved for version two a couple of years later, with matching wheels, fatter tires and more speed on tap. The XG got treated to almost double the range – as well as more length – in 2023. Reinforcements (to the frame) arrived for the OG2 model the year after. And more capable Pro flavors burst free earlier this year.

The MG Doble, a micro hauler built for two JackRabbit

But up until now, JackRabbit owners haven't been able to take anyone along for the ride. That's changed with the launch of the MG Doble, a mullet roller sporting a two-person banana seat. It's the first of two new entries into a new category that the company is dubbing the Micro Hauler.

"People don't need or want just another clunky bike," said CEO Jason Kenagy. "They need a smarter way to get around. Something powerful and modular yet lightweight, low maintenance and easy to ride. A portable electric utility vehicle that will actually fit into their life. That's what a Micro Hauler is."

The company says that the UL-certified Doble has been designed "to get sh*t done on your own, or with a passenger." It features a 749-watt rear-hub motor that can twist throttle the dynamic duo up to 20 mph (32 km/h) through the city, with dual battery packs hugging the frame for more than 48 miles (77 km) of per-charge range.

The MG Doble and MG Renegade are the first Micro Haulers to roll from JackRabbit JackRabbit

The motor can be unlocked to bump the top speed to 24 mph (38.6 km/h) when venturing into the wild, with the rider holding onto the high-rise bars while the passenger clings to the rider. There's a 20-inch wheel out back and a 24-incher to the front, each wrapped in 3-inch rubber. Dual-piston hydraulic brakes cater for control and stopping power. Front and rear lighting help with visibility night or day.

The Doble tips the scales at 52 lb (23.5 kg) but is rated to carry up to 325 lb (147 kg) – there are more than 10 mounting points for accessories. It measures 64.5 x 29.5 x 43.5 in (163.8 x 74.9 x 110.5 cm) when ready to ride, but can fold down to 52 x 8.75 x 22.25 inches for travel in the trunk or on the train. It's available now in silver for US$2,499.99.

The second member of the new MG Platform family is a dedicated cargo hauler that's "ready to rip up hills and explore off-road, no matter the payload or rider size." The MG Renegade weighs in at just 44 lb (under 20 kg) yet is designed to haul the same kind of cargo heft as the Doble – though only has seating for one.

The MG Renegade "is the ultimate lightweight power monster" JackRabbit

It shares much with its Platform sibling, including the unlockable off-road speed of 24 mph and tidy 48+ mile range. There are mounting points across the monocoque alloy frame for attaching accessories like a rear basket, and a dropper seatpost can be optioned in too. The tires for this model roll a little skinnier at 2.8 inches, but it has the same mullet wheel config.

The MG folds to 52 x 7 (17.8 cm) x 22.25 in, and carries the same ticket price as the Doble.

"Micro Haulers are not just another ebike, and they're definitely not sketchy scooters," said the company in a press statement. "They're multi-purpose small electric utility vehicles that move people, gear and whatever else your day demands without the bulk of a traditional full-size ebike or car. The MG Doble and MG Renegade are the first Micro Haulers to roll out of the MG Platform, with even more to come."

Product pages: MG Doble, MG Renegade