Segway unveils electric mopeds and scooters, previews e-motorcycle

Not too long ago, Segway's portfolio was pretty much limited to variations of its self-balancing electric personal transporter, but since being acquired by China's Ninebot we've seen an e-unicycle, a drifting go-kart, funky e-skates, kickscooters and electric dirt bikes. Now the mobility company has unveiled the eMoped and eScooter, together with a motorcycle concept called the Apex.

"Three years ago, Segway-Ninebot decided to redefine the industry with innovations in intelligence," the company's Chairman and CEO Luke Gao said at the Beijing launch last night. "Today, we are introducing our electric bikes with ‘true intelligence’, with the goal of providing our customers with cutting-edge technologies and smart functions that make their rides more comfortable and convenient."

The Ninebot eScooter has been designed for mid-to-long distance urban travel, with the top-of-the-range E200P model coming with a dual battery pack that should be good for 125 miles (201 km) between charges. That model will also zip from standstill to 25 mph (40 km/h) in under three seconds, on its way to a top speed of 62 mph (100 km/h).

The top-of-the-range eScooter has a per charge range of 125 miles, while the eMoped comes in three range options: up to 28 miles, up to 40 miles and up to 53 miles per charge Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot says that users can look forward to a comfortable and steady ride, and be able to stow away a full-size helmet in the large seat trunk. Other features include large front and rear disc brakes, Maxxis semi-slick sport tubeless tires, light-sensing LED headlights, and a backlit interactive dash. There will also be a choice of over 100,000 body panel color options, as well as different seat cushions to choose from, to allow riders to make the eScooter their very own.

Weighing in at 121 lb (55 kg) and measuring 5.25 ft (1.6 m) in length, the Ninebot eMoped comes with a newly-designed battery pack that can be removed using one hand. It sports a 48-V brushless motor producing 40 lb.ft of torque and managing a top speed of 16 mph (25.7 km/h). Three different range options are on the table – 22-28 mi (35.4-45 km), 34-40 mi (54.7-64.3 km) and 47-53 mi (75.6-85.3 km). A digital dash, two-button operation, front disc and rear drum braking and the same color combinations as the eScooter are among this urban ride's other features.

Both model ranges include keyless operation, fast charging, GPS tracking, and over-the-air updates for wireless functionality upgrades.

Segway-Ninebot also revealed a concept version of the eScooter called the Ninebot eScooter T, that comes with self-balancing and remote control via a smartphone app. The company says that riders will be able to punch in a designated point and the electric scooter will meet you there, ready to ride.

Not a great deal has been revealed about the Apex e-moto concept, though it is being billed as "the fastest product developed by Segway-Ninebot ever" Segway-Ninebot

And with its eyes still on the future, a few details were shared about a concept electric motorcycle called the Segway Apex. Described as a super scooter, this ride will have a top speed of 125 mph and go from standstill to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. And apart from the render above, that's all we know. For now.

You can expect to see Segway-Ninebot showing off its latest electric mobility solutions at CES in Las Vegas next month.

Source: Segway-Ninebot