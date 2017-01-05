LG clears things up with InstaView fridge's transparent display

LG has been at the vanguard of connected fridges since 2004 when it unveiled its Internet Refrigerator. Despite not exactly becoming a must-have for the kitchen, LG and others have persisted and this year sees the introduction of the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator. The 29-inch touch LCD display on the door of the fridge is powered by LG's webOS smart platform and allows access to various smart fridge features we've seen before, like calling up recipes and leaving memos for other family members.