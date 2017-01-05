LG clears things up with InstaView fridge's transparent display
LG has been at the vanguard of connected fridges since 2004 when it unveiled its Internet Refrigerator. Despite not exactly becoming a must-have for the kitchen, LG and others have persisted and this year sees the introduction of the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator. The 29-inch touch LCD display on the door of the fridge is powered by LG's webOS smart platform and allows access to various smart fridge features we've seen before, like calling up recipes and leaving memos for other family members.
However, the display can also turn transparent with two knocks of the screen to reveal what's inside. And if you're out at the shops and need to check your stocks, there's a 2-megapixel panoramic super-wide-lens camera that will send pictures of the interior to your phone. The new fridge also sees the integration of Amazon's Alexa Voice Service, which enables ordering of groceries, searching for recipes, playing music and other smart home functions to be handled hands-free via voice.
Using LG's Smart Tag system, users can add stickers and tags to items on the screen not only to indicate which foods are stored where, but also supports the entering of expiration dates so the fridge can issue reminders as foods near their expiration date.
The fridge also features the door-in-door design that allows regularly accessed items to be placed in the door that can be opened without cold air leaking from the main compartment.
Source: LG