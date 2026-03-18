FAA greenlights eVTOL aircraft operations across the USA

Nearly three years after China began certifying next-gen electric "air taxis" for commercial flights, American contenders are still battling red tape with the FAA – but a new accelerator program will get them airborne across the USA this summer.

I've been writing about eVTOLs for more than a decade now; they're everything a futurist could want in the transport system of tomorrow. Vastly quieter and cheaper than helicopters, they promise to democratize short-range flights with Uber-adjacent pricing, and unlock 3-D commuting with rooftop-to-rooftop urban hops. They're clean, they're quick, they're super maneuverable – and they tend to look all sexy and sci-fi, which doesn't hurt at all.

They're also taking forever to make it through America's FAA type certification process for commercial use. The FAA requires all commercial aircraft to be as safe as your average airliner – the probability of failure is expected to be around one in a billion hours of flight, about 1,500 times safer per mile than driving.

That's a high enough bar to clear if you're Airbus or Boeing making a bog-standard tube with wings, but it's proving extremely grueling for innovators trying to bring a whole new category of aircraft to market, capable of vertical takeoff, then transitioning to cruise flight by a variety of different means.

Joby has just begun test flights with its first FAA-conforming prototype, and expects to achieve certification later this year Joby Aviation

But it seems the US President is ready to deregulate these new air taxis into a commercial reality. US Transportation secretary Sean Duffy announced the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) at a press conference on Monday.

The eIPP has approved eight operational pilot programs, which will allow a range of leading American eVTOL companies to begin limited commercial flights, from Florida and Manhattan across as far west as Texas and Utah. These eIPP operations will include passenger flights as well as cargo and logistics operations.

The eIPP is part of President Trump's "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" executive order, an aggressive push for the FAA to loosen regulations and speed up approvals for a broad range of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and next-gen manned electric aircraft alike. The intent here is to get drone deliveries, eVTOL flights and cargo operations happening at scale on a highly accelerated schedule, to stimulate the rapid expansion of "trusted" American drone manufacturing across the civil, military and commercial sectors.

The Future of Aviation is Here!

It's also clearly a catch-up play. China has absolutely dominated the consumer and commercial drone markets since aerial steadicam products like the DJI Phantom first hit global shelves around 2013, and the Chinese government made its own moves several years ago to ensure it would be out in front of the West on passenger-carrying eVTOLs as well. eHang, for example, has been flying fully-certified commercial passenger operations since 2023 ... In pilotless, autonomous aircraft, no less.

Recent conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have made it crystal clear that drones are an absolutely indispensable part of modern warfare, cheap enough to give the little guy an advantage over the big bully, and there's no doubt this initiative plays into that narrative as well.

Electra has now demonstrated super-short takeoff and landing with its hybrid eSTOL prototype Electra Aero

Either way, this has to be great news for American eVTOL/eSTOL companies like Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Wisk and Electra. Joby, for one, has been at the bleeding edge of eVTOL technology for more than a decade now, but despite thousands of test flights, it's been stuck at 97% on its FAA "means of compliance" since 2023 according to The Air Current.

Early optimism that Joby's S4 would be certified by 2025 has fallen by the wayside, but the company has just begun testing its first FAA-conforming aircraft and says it expects to begin "for credit" Type Inspection Authorization flight testing – the final stage of FAA type certification – later this year.

But now it'll be flying commercially sooner than that – this US summer, according to Transportation Secretary Duffy. Here are the eight programs that have been selected from 30 applicants:



Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

12 different operational concepts across New England, including eVTOL passenger operations at the Manhattan heliport. Partners: Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby

12 different operational concepts across New England, including eVTOL passenger operations at the Manhattan heliport. Partners: Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby Texas Department of Transportation

Regional flights connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and eventually Houston, with air taxi networks expanding from each city to extend regional reach. Partners: Archer, BETA, Joby, Wisk

Regional flights connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and eventually Houston, with air taxi networks expanding from each city to extend regional reach. Partners: Archer, BETA, Joby, Wisk Utah Department of Transportation

Four states spanning the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and the Plains of Oklahoma will test a wide range of next-generation aircraft and operational concepts. Partners: Ampaire, BETA, Joby, Other

Four states spanning the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and the Plains of Oklahoma will test a wide range of next-generation aircraft and operational concepts. Partners: Ampaire, BETA, Joby, Other Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

The NASAO AAM Multistate Collaborative will work across 13 states to revitalize regional flights across the country, particularly in small communities similar to those supported through the Essential Air Service program. Partners: BETA, Electra, Other

The NASAO AAM Multistate Collaborative will work across 13 states to revitalize regional flights across the country, particularly in small communities similar to those supported through the Essential Air Service program. Partners: BETA, Electra, Other Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Cargo and personnel transportation testing to enable flights over the high seas into the Gulf of America and to energy industry locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Partners: BETA, Elroy Air, Other

Cargo and personnel transportation testing to enable flights over the high seas into the Gulf of America and to energy industry locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Partners: BETA, Elroy Air, Other Florida Department of Transportation

Operations focused on cargo delivery, passenger transportation, automation, and medical response. Partners: Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby, Other

Operations focused on cargo delivery, passenger transportation, automation, and medical response. Partners: Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby, Other North Carolina Department of Transportation

Piloted medical and regional operations across the state – while also developing an autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia. Partners: BETA, Joby, Other

Piloted medical and regional operations across the state – while also developing an autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia. Partners: BETA, Joby, Other City of Albuquerque

A focused project designed to achieve early advances in autonomous operations, working with the FAA. Partner: Reliable Robotics

Those last two are particularly interesting, showing that the FAA is starting to engage with the pilotless, autonomous aircraft that are without doubt the future of this industry. That includes a "Superpilot" system from Joby, that the company says is "designed to enable highly automated operations over time."

Joby will also get to test its autonomous Superpilot system Joby Aviation

Pilots are heavy, which makes a big difference when vertical lift is involved and battery capacity's still limited. "eVTOL pilot" might briefly be a growth sector in employment if these things take off like they promise to – but they'll be a doddle to fly (as I found out at Lilium), so training will be quick, there'll be lots of competition, and they'll be autonomous as soon as they're allowed to be ... It doesn't look like much of a long-term career bet to me.

Naturally, the eVTOL companies are excited. "Here's an opportunity for the industry to roll out in a similar way to how Waymo rolled out," says Archer Aviation CEO Adam Archer in a promotional video posted to X. "Rather than an all-or-nothing type certificate where you can go anywhere, or no type certificate where you can't go anywhere... You can think about it as a few concentrated areas with very, very high margins of safety, allowing us to start very low-level operations, and then expand from there. It'll allow us to get to market, show the regulators that these aircraft are safe, show the flying public that these aircraft are safe, but also show consumers that this is an amazing product."

The @FAANews + @USDOT’s new eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) is a watershed moment for our industry. Archer Founder & CEO @adamgoldstein13 and our Head of Government Relations @CaliAviator break down what the program means for Archer, the industry, communities across the… pic.twitter.com/3mxtrpdBdg — Archer (@flyarcher) October 13, 2025

“America has set the pace and the standard in aerospace innovation since the Wright Brothers first took to the skies," said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer at Joby, in a press release. “This is how our country has always led – by bringing people together to turn breakthrough technology into real-world progress."

I'm more than a little excited myself. When I first caught a glimpse of the Joby S4 – as a series of carbon-fiber body parts drying outdoors at Joby's compound in the mountains outside Santa Cruz – I thought it looked for all the world like an alien spaceship. These things look cooler than pretty much anything this side of a jet fighter, and they promise to change the way we interact with cities and traffic. Bring it on!

Source: FAA