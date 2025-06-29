Bentley's car-elevating tower penthouse can be yours for $37.5 million

As construction continues on Bentley's car-elevating skyscraper in Miami, Florida, the British luxury automaker has taken the wraps off its penthouse suite and put it up for sale. The plush residence goes big on comfort and amenities – though has a price tag to match.

Bentley Residences will be located on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach. Its 62 floors will host 216 luxury apartments. One of its standout features is its so-called "Dezervator." Named after developer Dezer Development, it will consist of four car elevators and an integrated storage system, allowing people to drive into the skyscraper and deposit their pride and joy into the actual building. There will also be additional storage areas for smaller EVs and motorbikes.

We've no word on the new penthouse's floorspace but it will be situated on the second-highest floor of the tower. Starting at US$37.5 million, it will include four bedrooms and no less than seven bathrooms, which seems excessive.

Bentley Residences is expected to be completed by the end of 2028 Dezer Development/Bentley Motors

There will also be a kitchen with high-end Gaggenau appliances, a gallery inspired space with views into the nearby car garage, and a terrace and swimming pool. The Bentley theme is relatively subtle throughout the penthouse suite and it will include neutral colors and soft textures, with discreet nods to Bentley motifs.

The tower's shared spaces lean into the car theme more heavily. The cinema has been designed to mimic the concept of a Bentley car interior and the whisky bar design is inspired by the matrix grille of Bentley's cars, for example.

The project is now set to be completed in 2028 (a delay from the original 2027 estimate) and if you can't quite manage the cost of that penthouse, normal apartments start at "just" $5.8 million.

Bentley Residences' penthouse suite will include an office area Bentley Motors

Bentley Residences is part of an ongoing push by automakers to sidestep into skyscraper design, with other notable projects including towers by Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti, and Porsche.

Source: Bentley Residences