Lego recreates world's tallest church with largest-ever set

The Sagrada Familia has been under construction for more than 140 years, but Lego's new replica should hopefully prove a little quicker to assemble. Featuring just over 12,000 pieces, it's Lego's largest set to date by piece count.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, the Sagrada Familia is a genuine architectural icon. Rising to 172.5 m (566 ft), the basilica is rated as the world's tallest church. It was originally designed by Francisco de Paula del Villar in 1882, but Antoni Gaudí took over the following year and completely transformed the design into what we know today. The Lego set is being released to mark the 100th anniversary of Gaudí's death.

Lego's Sagrada Familia is impressively detailed, replicating the real basilica's facade with thousands of the small plastic bricks Lego Group

Lego's replica is about as close to the real thing as you could reasonably ask for, recreating the basilica's soaring towers, facades, and lots of small but important details, including a stained-glass window effect, intended to replicate the pleasing way that light moves through the basilica's interior. The finished model measures 24 in (62 cm) tall, 18.5 in (47 cm) wide, and 15 in (39 cm) deep.

"The new set captures the evolving story of Barcelona's most iconic landmark, with the building steps mirroring the basilica's actual construction sequence," says Lego. "The build begins with the foundational Apse and Crypt, moves through Gaudí's original Nativity facade and the dramatic Passion facade, before rising into the grand naves, Western Sacristy and six iconic towers. The final stage brings the model together with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory facade."

Lego's Sagrada Familia includes a stained-glass window effect, designed to replicate how light moves through the real basilica Lego Group

The Sagrada Familia set joins other Lego Architecture sets, including the Taj Mahal and Capitol Building. If you'd like to build one yourself, it costs a cool US$799.99, which may well be more than a budget weekend trip to Barcelona to see the real thing in person, depending on where you live.

Source: Lego