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Architecture

Lego recreates world's tallest church with largest-ever set

By Adam Williams
June 09, 2026
Lego recreates world's tallest church with largest-ever set
Featuring exactly 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Familia is Lego's largest set to date
Featuring exactly 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Familia is Lego's largest set to date
View 5 Images
Featuring exactly 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Familia is Lego's largest set to date
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Featuring exactly 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Familia is Lego's largest set to date
Lego's Sagrada Familia reaches a height of 24 inches (62 cm)
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Lego's Sagrada Familia reaches a height of 24 inches (62 cm)
The Lego Sagrada Familia will set you back US$799.99
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The Lego Sagrada Familia will set you back US$799.99
Lego's Sagrada Familia is impressively detailed, replicating the real basilica's facade with thousands of the small plastic bricks
4/5
Lego's Sagrada Familia is impressively detailed, replicating the real basilica's facade with thousands of the small plastic bricks
Lego's Sagrada Familia includes a stained-glass window effect, designed to replicate how light moves through the real basilica
5/5
Lego's Sagrada Familia includes a stained-glass window effect, designed to replicate how light moves through the real basilica
View gallery - 5 images

The Sagrada Familia has been under construction for more than 140 years, but Lego's new replica should hopefully prove a little quicker to assemble. Featuring just over 12,000 pieces, it's Lego's largest set to date by piece count.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, the Sagrada Familia is a genuine architectural icon. Rising to 172.5 m (566 ft), the basilica is rated as the world's tallest church. It was originally designed by Francisco de Paula del Villar in 1882, but Antoni Gaudí took over the following year and completely transformed the design into what we know today. The Lego set is being released to mark the 100th anniversary of Gaudí's death.

Lego's Sagrada Familia is impressively detailed, replicating the real basilica's facade with thousands of the small plastic bricks
Lego's Sagrada Familia is impressively detailed, replicating the real basilica's facade with thousands of the small plastic bricks

Lego's replica is about as close to the real thing as you could reasonably ask for, recreating the basilica's soaring towers, facades, and lots of small but important details, including a stained-glass window effect, intended to replicate the pleasing way that light moves through the basilica's interior. The finished model measures 24 in (62 cm) tall, 18.5 in (47 cm) wide, and 15 in (39 cm) deep.

"The new set captures the evolving story of Barcelona's most iconic landmark, with the building steps mirroring the basilica's actual construction sequence," says Lego. "The build begins with the foundational Apse and Crypt, moves through Gaudí's original Nativity facade and the dramatic Passion facade, before rising into the grand naves, Western Sacristy and six iconic towers. The final stage brings the model together with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory facade."

Lego's Sagrada Familia includes a stained-glass window effect, designed to replicate how light moves through the real basilica
Lego's Sagrada Familia includes a stained-glass window effect, designed to replicate how light moves through the real basilica

The Sagrada Familia set joins other Lego Architecture sets, including the Taj Mahal and Capitol Building. If you'd like to build one yourself, it costs a cool US$799.99, which may well be more than a budget weekend trip to Barcelona to see the real thing in person, depending on where you live.

Source: Lego

View gallery - 5 images

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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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