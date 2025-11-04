Enormous skyscraper stacks multi-level gardens high above city streets

This remarkable supertall looks likely to make a splash even in skyscraper-packed Dubai. The luxurious residential tower will feature four "SkyParks" integrated into its structure, allowing residents to escape from the heat and bustle of the city streets.

Sobha SkyParks is being developed by local firm Sobha Realty and will rise to a height of 450 m (1,476 ft), making it one of the United Arab Emirates' tallest buildings. However, to be clear, it's still far short of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which remains the world's tallest skyscraper and rises to an incredible height of 828 m (2,717 ft).

Though it looks more like two conjoined towers in the renders, the project is described as five slender sub-towers by the developers and features multiple voids, a little like ODA New York's Seattle Tower, to host the parks. Each will span six floors and provide immersive experiences, including resort spaces, gardens, and pools.

Sobha SkyParks will include four separate sky parks for residents to enjoy Sobha Realty

"From family friendly play zones and padel courts in the Adventure Zone SkyParks, to multi-level fitness circuits and wellness terraces in the Active Life SkyParks, to tranquil zen gardens, reflexology paths, and glass pavilions in the Lush Life SkyParks, each zone has been designed as a unique sanctuary above the city," says Sobha Realty. "Crowning the tower at nearly 350 meters [1,148 ft], the Luxe Life SkyParks features an infinity pool deck; a resort-inspired pool terrace with floating beds, transforming leisure into an unforgettable, elevated escape."

The interior of the skyscraper will consist of 109 floors and 684 residences. These will contain between one and three bedrooms and measure from 63.6 sq m (684 sq ft) to 211 sq m (2,271 sq ft), with plush interiors and choice views of the Arabian Sea and Downtown Dubai. If you're interested, they're up for sale now, starting at US$784,000 and rising to a cool $2.71 million.

We've no word on when construction is expected to begin, but it's due to be completed in December, 2031. The project joins a glut of extraordinary new towers planned or underway in the Emirate, including the connected Regent Residences, soccer pitch-topped Chelsea Residences, and contender for the new world's second-tallest building, the Burj Azizi.

Source: Sobha Realty