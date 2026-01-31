© 2026 New Atlas
Curiously slanted pan puts basic geometry to work in more even cooking

By Shirl Leigh
January 31, 2026
The iLean-Pan is presently on Kickstarter
The iLean-Pan is 11 inches (279 mm) in width
The iLean-Pan is presently on Kickstarter
The iLean-Pan in multi-food-cooking action
Whether you're downsizing and decluttering or are looking to save money with more home cooking, the iLean-Pan is designed to reduce cooking time by replacing several kitchen pans with a more versatile design. Literally elevating cooking to a higher level, it's engineered with an angled bottom that can be heated up to three temperatures in different areas to sauté multiple food ingredients.

One part of the pan has a thicker bottom that heats up gradually at a lower temperature to cook smaller food pieces, whereas the thinner far side heats up faster for thicker pieces that require a higher temperature – the medium-thickness center section is more for moderate temperatures.

The fats that accumulates on the thinnest section can be easily drained away.

Designed for use on gas, electric and flat-top stoves plus older stoves with uneven elements (though currently not suited for induction stoves), the pan is billed as a time-, space- and budget-saver as well a modern convenience by the creator, Ilene Marcus, the head of a boutique management consulting practice.

Frustrated by the tilted stove element that resulted in her traditional fry pan sitting oddly, Marcus intuited a workaround to cook separate ingredients of varying sizes in the pan (since it was more costly to fix the stove), hence the idea for the iLean-Pan was born.

The iLean-Pan is currently on Kickstarter for $US109 and comes with video support for recipes, ideas and inspiration. Assuming it reaches production, delivery is expected sometime mid to late 2026.

Sloped Frying Pan - Elevated Cooking - Solve Cooking Problem

Sources: Kickstarter, iLean-Pan

Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism from Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Vancouver. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

