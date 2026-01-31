Curiously slanted pan puts basic geometry to work in more even cooking

Whether you're downsizing and decluttering or are looking to save money with more home cooking, the iLean-Pan is designed to reduce cooking time by replacing several kitchen pans with a more versatile design. Literally elevating cooking to a higher level, it's engineered with an angled bottom that can be heated up to three temperatures in different areas to sauté multiple food ingredients.

One part of the pan has a thicker bottom that heats up gradually at a lower temperature to cook smaller food pieces, whereas the thinner far side heats up faster for thicker pieces that require a higher temperature – the medium-thickness center section is more for moderate temperatures.

The fats that accumulates on the thinnest section can be easily drained away.

The iLean-Pan in multi-food-cooking action iLean-Pan

Designed for use on gas, electric and flat-top stoves plus older stoves with uneven elements (though currently not suited for induction stoves), the pan is billed as a time-, space- and budget-saver as well a modern convenience by the creator, Ilene Marcus, the head of a boutique management consulting practice.

Frustrated by the tilted stove element that resulted in her traditional fry pan sitting oddly, Marcus intuited a workaround to cook separate ingredients of varying sizes in the pan (since it was more costly to fix the stove), hence the idea for the iLean-Pan was born.

The iLean-Pan is 11 inches (279 mm) in width iLean-Pan

The iLean-Pan is currently on Kickstarter for $US109 and comes with video support for recipes, ideas and inspiration. Assuming it reaches production, delivery is expected sometime mid to late 2026.

Sloped Frying Pan - Elevated Cooking - Solve Cooking Problem

