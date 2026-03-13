BMW's first Neue Klasse EV is here, and it divides opinions

We’ve heard so much noise around BMW’s Neue Klasse electric vehicles (EV) for so long that it feels like they’ve already been here for a while. Well, now they are, with the first of these cars debuting in the form of the iX3.

The launch gives us a first look at BMW’s next-generation cars, while also shedding light on what we can expect from the upcoming Neue Klasse EVs that will arrive between now and this time next year.

First things first, the iX3 50 xDrive uses the largest battery from BMW so far, a massive 108.7-kWh pack. When you combine this with the 800-V design and a stated efficiency of up to 4.1 miles (6.6 km) per kWh, you’re technically looking at one of the first EVs with a 500-mile (~800 km) WLTP-certified range.

The iX3 sports BMW's largest battery pack BMW

The iX3 is actually smaller and slimmer than the standard X3, so BMW had to think outside the box to squeeze such a large battery pack into the car. And that’s what the company did, using an all-new cell-to-pack and pack-to-body battery architecture. This not only helps with the battery placement but also results in a 25% gain in energy density and an improvement in cooling as well.

According to BMW, the new iX3 can gain a range of 231 miles (373 km) in roughly 10 minutes, thanks to a peak DC charging capacity of up to 400 kW. That’s almost twice that of the current i4 M60.

As for power, the xDrive 50 dual-motor model produces around 469 horsepower (345 kW) and 475.7 lb.ft (645 Nm) of torque. A zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 4.9 seconds puts it on par with the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the Volvo EX60 P12 AWD.

The 2026 iX3 50 xDrive will have a $60,000 MSRP BMW

Design-wise, the iX3 is a departure from the large-grille era, which was widely frowned upon by enthusiasts. In place, you now find vertical kidney grilles – the EV clearly drawing design inspiration from BMWs from the 1950s and 1960s.

Some will be glad to see that the rear end does not give in to the coupe style. Look at it from the side, and there’s clear evidence of the iX. The small integrated spoiler that continues the roofline does give it a sportier look.

But the completely fresh styling language doesn't have everyone convinced. The front end in particular has become a talking point, with its slim headlights and reinterpreted kidney grille attempting to balance retro BMW cues with futuristic EV minimalism.

Personally, I feel the end result feels visually conflicted rather than cohesive. That grille alone looks awkwardly pinched, while the car lacks the muscular presence you traditionally expected from a BMW SUV.

The iX3 will directly compete with Volvo's new EX60 and Tesla Model Y BMW

There are three trim levels on offer – the standard version, the M Sport, and the M Sport Pro. Every trim gets electric seats, adaptive cruise control, a 40-inch projected display behind the windscreen, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Hands-free self-driving will also be offered with a future optional Motorway Assistant software update.

Step inside and you’ll find a large 17.9-inch central touchscreen, a new, more user-friendly steering wheel, and BMW's Panoramic Vision 3D Head-Up Display. The M Sport trim gets M PerformTex fabric with synthetic suede and Veganza on the contoured bucket seats. The M Sport Pro, on the other hand, adds a redesigned steering wheel, adjustable headlights, an illuminated kidney grille, and the choice of 22-inch wheels.

The cabin, overall, is very roomy. Although there isn't a completely flat pass-through in the front, there is one in the back. BMW claims that the rear room is more like that of an X5, but its still less than the combustion-powered X3. But BMW does make up for it by offering an underfloor compartment and a sealed cable storage compartment under the hood.

BMW has replaced its familiar interiors with a radically simplified cabin BMW

Keep in mind that the iX3 represents a philosophical reset for BMW, replacing familiar interiors with a radically simplified cabin dominated by the new Panoramic iDrive display stretching across the windshield, and coming with fewer physical controls.

For tech enthusiasts, this signals a bold leap into the brand’s digital future. For purists, however, it raises concerns that BMW might be drifting away from the tactile, driver-focused experience that built its reputation.

There’s a clear silhouette of the iX in there BMW

As for pricing, BMW states that the 2026 iX3 50 xDrive will have an MSRP starting around US$60,000. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it will undercut the likes of Porsche Macan Electric, Mercedes EQS, and Audi Q6 e-tron.

But then again, none of those cars would compete with it directly. Rather, Volvo's new EX60 and Tesla's Model Y are the EVs I would pit it against. And it slots perfectly between the two in terms of pricing.

If that's out of reach for you, you’ll be happy to know that BMW will soon introduce a more affordable entry-level trim with a smaller battery pack.

Source: BMW