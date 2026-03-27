$20,000 Chery V23: A viable mini-Defender or just a sham?

In an age of sleek EV concepts that talk to the wind, the Chery V23 comes out as a stout reminder of bygone times. Retro, simple, boxy, rugged. Almost reminiscent of a certain Land Rover Defender. Only it doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Of course, it’s an electric, so there’s plenty of instant power on tap. But don’t expect to break any land speed records with this thing.

It comes in three variants: a base rear-wheel-drive (RWD) trim with a 134-hp motor and a 301-mile (484 km) range; a mid-range trim with the same motor but a bigger battery and a 401-mile (645 km) range; and a top-of-the-line all-wheel-drive trim with a 211-hp motor and a 501-mile (806 km) range.

Keep in mind that those figures are based on the infamously optimistic CLTC cycle. The real-world figures will likely be close to 70-80% of what’s been claimed here.

Is this the spiritual successor to the Defender? Chery

A lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack powers the car, ranging from 47.28 to 81.76 kWh across the three trims. Depending on the battery pack, the V23 supports DC fast-charging speeds between 85kW and 104kW, which take it from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes!

Recently revealed at the Bangkok International Motor Show, the V23 – or iCar V23, as it’s called in its home country – is as compact as SUVs come. But it’s got some serious off-road chops.

That starts with 8.3 inches (210.8 mm) of ground clearance, an approach angle of 43 degrees, and a departure angle of 41 degrees. It gets a functional roof luggage rack, 3.2 cubic feet (90 liters) of cargo space, and a nicely-designed tailgate-mounted storage box.

The range-topping all-wheel-drive trim comes with a 211-hp motor Chery

Want even more storage space? The rear seats fold down to offer a massive 26 cubic feet (744 liters) of cargo space. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel; instead, the V23 reimagines SUVs in a light, functional form factor. Its squared-off silhouette features round headlamps at the front, detachable fenders, and flush-fitting door handles.

Step inside and you’ll find a 15.4-inch 2.5K display that’s powered by a smartphone-grade Snapdragon 8155 chip. There are electronically-adjustable front seats, a seven-speaker audio system, plenty of storage spaces, and proper utilitarian upholstery. It surely doesn’t feel like a 20-grand Chinese SUV.

On the tech front, it features 12 ADAS features that include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, high beam assist, auto emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, and lane departure prevention.

The iCar V23 was launched in China at an equivalent of US$13,700 for the base trim, going all the way to $20,000 for the AWD variant. Now it’s been launched in Thailand for 699,900 Thai Baht – that’s around $21,000.

The infotainment screen is powered by a smartphone-grade Snapdragon 8155 chip Chery

It costs a fraction of what the likes of the Land Rover Defender – the car it most closely resembles – sells for. And at first glance, the Chery V23 does make a compelling case for itself. It’s got the stance, the boxy silhouette, and just enough off-road theatre to sell the illusion of rugged capability.

At $20,000, it undercuts almost everything that looks remotely similar by a country mile. On paper, it’s the kind of democratized “mini-Defender” idea enthusiasts have been screaming for: affordable, distinctive, and just capable enough to back up the image.

But scratch beneath the surface, and the V23 begins to feel more like a cleverly curated lifestyle product than a true off-road disruptor. First, its fully electric underpinnings, second – its modest power outputs, and then its urban-focused positioning suggest the EV is less about conquering the wild and more about looking the part.

The special-edition paint scheme looks lovely on the little SUV Mike Hanlon / New Atlas

But that's not to say it’s a total sham. I see some real engineering in there. Decent specs and a clear value proposition for a good chunk of buyers. But to think it’s the spiritual successor to the utilitarian icons it visually nods toward would be taking it too far.

Source: Chery