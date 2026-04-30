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Automotive

This vacuum cleaner company is building a rocket-boosted car to go from 0-60 mph in under 1 second

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 30, 2026
This vacuum cleaner company is building a rocket-boosted car to go from 0-60 mph in under 1 second
These rocket boosters are said to produce 100 kN of thrust at a moment's notice
These rocket boosters are said to produce 100 kN of thrust at a moment's notice
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These rocket boosters are said to produce 100 kN of thrust at a moment's notice
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These rocket boosters are said to produce 100 kN of thrust at a moment's notice
It's hard to tell just how close Dreame will get to building its rocket-powered car, but it sure is a looker
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It's hard to tell just how close Dreame will get to building its rocket-powered car, but it sure is a looker
Rocket boosters attached to this EV's backside are claimed to help it accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 0.9 seconds
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Rocket boosters attached to this EV's backside are claimed to help it accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 0.9 seconds
It's not jet-boosted, but the Nebula NEXT 01 is expected to come with 1,900 hp
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It's not jet-boosted, but the Nebula NEXT 01 is expected to come with 1,900 hp
View gallery - 4 images

You might recognize Dreame as a fast-growing electronics brand from China that specializes in vacuum cleaners. Somehow, it's found time in its busy dust-buster-manufacturing schedule to stick a couple of rocket boosters on a sportscar and engineer the living daylights out of it... to the point that it's expected to hit a never-seen-before 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 0.9 seconds.

The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition, as it's called, is the out-of-its-mind sibling to the Next 01 EV that boasted 1,900 hp, which was first shown off at this year's CES trade show. If the claimed acceleration is proven, it'll be quicker off the line than the Rimac Nevera, the Aspark Owl Roadster, the McMurtry Spéirling Pure, and pretty much anything else you can legally purchase.

As if that much power wasn't enough, this hypercar that the company has been showing off at a Dreame launch event in San Francisco this week, is said to feature a dual solid-fuel rocket booster system that generates a peak thrust of 100 kN and responds to your flooring of the throttle in just 150 milliseconds.

DREAME NEXT｜The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition

The company says it's been developing the tech that goes into the JET Edition over the last decade. That includes the intelligent chassis architecture, an electromagnetic active suspension setup, ultra-high-def LiDAR to detect potholes and pedestrians, and L3+ capabilities that should allow for fully autonomous driving.

That's all kinds of unbelievable – and the outrageous promo video above doesn't help matters much.

It's hard to tell just how close Dreame will get to building its rocket-powered car, but it sure is a looker
It's hard to tell just how close Dreame will get to building its rocket-powered car, but it sure is a looker

For what it's worth, Dreame managed to rope in Sebastian Thrun – who co-founded Google's X division that develops moonshot projects, as well as the company's self-driving car team back in the day – to kick things off at the event.

I still doubt this will make it to production with a rear end that vaguely resembles a spacecraft. In any case, Dreame says it's keen on bringing the Next 01 (the non-jet edition) to life.

It's not jet-boosted, but the Nebula NEXT 01 is expected to come with 1,900 hp
It's not jet-boosted, but the Nebula NEXT 01 is expected to come with 1,900 hp

That's a four-door electric hyper-sedan expected to do 0-60 mph in 1.8 seconds; it's slated to arrive in the second half of 2027. That'll be no mean feat either – if Dreame can indeed stick the landing next year.

Source: Dreame via PR Newswire

View gallery - 4 images

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AutomotiveElectric VehiclesConcept Vehicle
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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