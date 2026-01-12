1,876-HP EV goes 0-60 in 1.8 sec, and comes from an unlikely manufacturer

Electric vehicles are emerging left, right, and center, but I bet nobody put their money on a vacuum cleaner manufacturer coming up with one. And it's not just a plain ol' EV put together with random Chinese components, but a proper hypercar!

I’m talking about the Kosmera Nebula 1, which comes from Chinese electronics manufacturer Dreame. Now I don’t know how much you’ve heard about Dreame, but it's backed by Xiaomi Ecological Chain, which has predominantly made its name as a home appliance company, best known for its vacuum cleaners.

It’s no Bugatti or Rolls-Royce, but the Nebula 1 sure holds its own, producing some manic figures. That includes the 1,876-horsepower output and a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 1.8 seconds. That is already faster than the Bugatti Chiron, and even when you pit it against electrics, it still beats the likes of GAC’s Hyptec SSR (1.9 seconds) and the 217-mph Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (1.97 seconds).

Kosmera Nebula 1's quad-motor electric drivetrain is rated at a combined 1,399 kW Joe Atlas / New Atlas

It’s a four-door hypercar that is fitted with a quad-motor electric drivetrain which is rated at a combined 1,399 kW. As for the design, it’s more of a supercar than a typical sedan. And that’s evident in its low-sloping hood, a big rear wing, and a dual-layer diffuser.

We spotted the car in the flesh at this year’s CES in a beautiful blue-black hue, and it looks magnificent. There’s plenty of use of carbon fiber all around the body, including the front pillars.

The front end has L-shaped headlamps on a sharp nose that closely resembles Italian supercars. The six-spoked wheels hide yellow brake calipers behind them, and speaking of things that are hidden, good luck finding the door handles.

The Kosmera Nebula 1 boasts a 1,876-horsepower output and a 0-60 mph time of 1.8 seconds Joe Atlas / New Atlas

“The luxury automotive sector has been missing a truly intelligent electric hypercar brand,” said a representative for the company, making references to a Bugatti-inspired design earlier in August. But what we have here is a more streamlined design with much more angular lines running through the length of the car.

That’s all that we know about the EV so far, although the company does intend to build a new manufacturing facility in Berlin backed by French banking giant BNP Paribas. There are rumors about a prospective worldwide market release in 2027.

Kosmera will form the brand’s EV division, and Nebula 1 is slated to be its first offering in this space. We also caught a glimpse of another low-slung four-door EV with two visible charging ports, and there’s also been talk about another model that’s closely related to the Nebula 1.

We also caught a glimpse of another low-slung four-door EV from Dreame Joe Atlas / New Atlas

Interestingly, this isn't the first consumer electronics company to foray into EVs. Xiaomi is a great example, and it seems to be doing well. Then, there’s the other side of the coin: Dyson, which ventured into electric cars back in 2017, only to go on and abandon the whole project in two years.

Only time will tell how Dreame fares with its ambitions. Will it meet Dyson’s fate, or will it go on to replicate Xiaomi's success in the EV sector?

Via: CarNewsChina