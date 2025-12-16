Ford's electric F-150 is getting a gas generator for twice the range next year

Four years after Ford bravely electrified its best-selling vehicle, the F-150 Lightning pickup, it seemed ready to drop the model owing to slowing demand. Now, it turns out the company's got other plans. It's reengineering the flagship truck for 2026 as an extended range EV (EREV), with a gas generator in tow.

What that means is it'll have a fully electric powertrain just like the current model year, but it will get additional range beyond what its battery usually affords it. That will come from an engine which runs on regular fuel and acts as a generator.

While the 2025 Lightning delivers an EPA-estimated range of up to 320 miles (515 km), the upcoming EREV version is slated to manage a whopping 700 miles (1,126 km) with a full tank and battery. Given that it'll also serve as an electric power source for your home, tools, and appliances, the series hybrid system adds to the flexibility and practicality you'll get with your truck.

Plus, since it will continue to be propelled purely by the electric drivetrain, the next Lightning will have the same instant torque on tap as the all-electric model for making light work of carting heavy loads and tackling difficult terrain.

EREVs aren't very common in the US yet, but the next F-150, which is part of the best-selling range of vehicles in the country, could change that Ford

We've seen EREVs take off in China over the last few years, and it seems like it would make sense for the US to begin adopting this tech more widely in the current political and economic climate. A federal EV tax credit that shaved thousands of dollars of the cost of electric cars across the country expired in September, and that's partly to blame for a decline in EV sales in North America through 2025 – where global sales in the category rose by 21%.

Ford's F-Series trucks lead the list of best-selling vehicles in the US, so it'll be interesting to see if the love for the badge compels folks to check out the EREV next year. The company will cease production of the all-electric model by the end of 2025. If you're keen on the upcoming range extender model, you can sign up on Ford's site to receive updates on the 2026 F-150 Lightning.

Source: Ford