1,113-hp Galaxy Cruiser hybrid SUV redefines off-road power

I think we can all agree that proper, boxy SUVs are having a bit of an identity crisis. There was a time when they were slow, lumbering machines that traded speed for the ability to crawl over rocks and wade through rivers. Today, it seems every manufacturer wants one that can do all of that and embarrass a supercar at the traffic lights.

Geely is the latest to join the party with its new Galaxy Zhanjian 700, or Galaxy Cruiser 700 (depending on where it might be launched). It’s a boxy plug-in hybrid that packs a frankly absurd 1,113 horsepower from a tri-motor setup.

Geely states that the SUV boasts the highest combined system output among mass-produced plug-in hybrid off-road vehicles. Not just that, and perhaps even more importantly, its power-to-weight ratio of 392 hp/ton is the highest of any mass-produced off-road vehicle worldwide.

That is, in fact, very impressive – even when you consider the likes of the Lotus Eletre R, Lamborghini Urus SE and Rivian R1S Tri-Motor. It does well and truly surpass all of them on its power-to-weight ratio. For a boxy, off-road-focused plug-in hybrid, it’s a clear indication that Geely isn't interested in playing it safe.

The Galaxy Cruiser 700 is a boxy plug-in hybrid Geely

The vehicle features a fluid-coupled dual-motor rear axle layout with differential locks. An AI-powered four-wheel drive system automatically switches between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive.

It also offers continuous automatic obstacle avoidance, tank turns, crab-walk mode, and driving after a tire blowout. And get this: the Cruiser 700 can pass the moose test at 50 mph (80 km/h), all thanks to Geely's proprietary GVMC (Geely Vehicle Motion Control) system.

Fitted to the hybrid system is a 47.14-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack from CATL that offers an electric-only range of 100 to 115 miles (around 165 to 185 km).

The Galaxy Cruiser 700 gets you more than 50 pre-reserved installation points for off road mods Geely

It’s no compact SUV though; it measures 200 in (5,085 mm) in length, 78.7 in (1,999 mm) in width, and anywhere between around 74.6 and 75.7 in (1,895 and 1,925 mm) in height based on the trim. Its 114-in (2,900-mm) wheelbase still manages to sport a ground clearance of 9.1 in (233 mm).

Elsewhere, it boasts a 30-degree approach angle, 31-degree departure angle, and a 24-degree ramp break-over angle. A maximum wading depth of 31.4 in (800 mm) means it can dunk into riverbeds and come out with relative ease.

That’s not all; Geely has really made it a point to make its first SUV a "mod-friendly" car. That’s because it offers more than 50 pre-reserved installation points that let you install "80% of common universal off-road modifications" such as roof platforms, winch-equipped front bumpers, auxiliary grille lights, snorkels, chassis guards, and tailgate extension brackets, among others.

Coming inside, the Cruiser 700's interior boasts a full-width digital instrument panel and a big floating central display. That’s not all, though. There are a total of five screens: a 15.4-inch central control screen, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster, a 12.66-inch passenger screen, a rear control screen, and a 15.2-inch HUD.

You get ventilation and heating on all seats Geely

Thankfully, though, there are quite a few physical buttons, alongside a gear selector that resembles an airplane throttle, and a rotary drive-mode knob. The cabin comes in white-brown, black-brown, or all-black color schemes and features five seats with 10-layer filling, ventilation (bottom-blow, back-suction), and heating. The front seats specifically offer a 14-point massage too.

Geely says the interior achieves an 80.3% space utilization rate. There are a mammoth 63 storage spaces throughout the car, so you can haul plenty of gear. Speaking of which, the trunk gives you an adequate storage space of 37 cubic feet (1,050 liters) as well. You could always fold the second-row seats as well, which gives you a 70-inch (1,800 mm) flat loading area.

Now usually, even if you get most things right in an SUV, it’s the design, in my eyes, that’s the easiest to mess up on these cars. Especially for a first-timer like Geely. Surprisingly, though, that is not the case. The Cruiser 700 actually looks well put together with its upright proportions, self-assured stance, and contoured surfaces.

The Galaxy Cruiser 700 produces 1,113 hp from a tri-motor setup Geely

Up front, there’s that classic boxy body with an illuminated Geely Galaxy emblem in the center and a full-width daytime running light. There are a total of 84 LED beads on that sizable front grille. This is accompanied by vertical matrix taillights with 708 red LED particles and headlights with 228 LED beads per group.

Its side-hinged tailgate, externally mounted spare tire, and vertically positioned rounded-rectangular taillights add to that boxy SUV charm. On the roof, you’ll spot a LiDAR unit that should aid with advanced assisted driving.

The Cruiser 700 is anticipated to go on sale later this year after making its official unveiling this past week. Pricing, for now, is under wraps – although pre-orders are open for Chinese nationals on its website.

Source: Geely