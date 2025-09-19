© 2025 New Atlas
Axe-back Ford Nugget camper van is the gnarliest mini Westfalia of all

By C.C. Weiss
September 19, 2025
Axe-back Ford Nugget camper van is the gnarliest mini Westfalia of all
Terranger does its most visible work out back, giving the Nugget some serious extra gear and cargo carrier, including a dedicated Fiskars axe mount
View 24 Images
1/24
The Ford Nugget Terranger off-road camper van debuts at Abenteuer & Allrad 2025 (Adventure & Allwheel)
2/24
The vibrant wrap and mounted accessories tend to grab your attention first, but look closer and you'll notice the rugged BFG all-terrain tires, off-road grille with embedded lighting, and rock sliders between the wheels
3/24
It's still a Ford Nugget, just ready to camp much, much farther away from it all
4/24
Ford/Westfalia's multi-zone layout remains intact, with a rear kitchen, front dining lounge/bed and pop-top bedroom
5/24
A full off-grid power system includes a 300-Ah lithium battery and solar charging
6/24
Lazer auxiliary lighting flanks the Blue Oval
7/24
The pop-up roof with lifting bed platform
8/24
Team effort: Ford builds the Transit Custom van; Westfalia does all the main camper conversion work; and Terranger and the Nugget Store do the extra off-road/off-grid upgrading
9/24
A look back toward the L-shaped rear kitchen inside the Nugget Terranger
10/24
Terranger hangs a full-size spare, Peli-Case cargo box and mounted axe on back the ruggedized Nugget; reinforced tailgate struts allow owners to open that weighted gate up
11/24
Terranger recovery points and a detachable hitch
12/24
The new Ford Nugget Terranger made its world premiere at Adventure & Allwheel 2025 in June
13/24
The Nugget Terranger poses before getting its finishing touch: traction boards slapped directly on the sides via magnetic mounts
14/24
The conversion includes pop-open rooftop and side windows
15/24
If you really want to stay prepared, you'll need four traction boards, one for each wheel, and it looks like you can mount them two to a side
16/24
The Nugget Store adds ventilation with pop-open windows on each side door
17/24
The rear carrier adds some serious extra hauling
18/24
At first we thought the "Bear Lock Security System" was some type of fortification to turn the camper van into a rolling bear-proof strongbox, but it's really an anti-theft system to prevent keep human thieves out
19/24
Bear-Lock anti-theft system
20/24
Ready to push off on serious adventure
21/24
Color electrical monitoring display
22/24
The Ford Nugget Terranger is available as a a fully customizable la carte kit at nugget-store.de
23/24
Ford also showed the Ranger Raptor T1+ rally car at Adventure & Allwheel 2025, a few months after its podium finish at Dakar
24/24
Weeks before Ford revealed its solid-built, winter-ready Nugget High Roof last month, it put an even more ready-for-anything Nugget on show. This one was prepared with the help of German off-road specialist Terranger and retail partner Ford Nugget Store before powering into one of the world's largest overland and 4x4 shows at the start of summer. You won't find this axe-wielding mini adventure rig at the Ford dealership next to traditional Westfalia-made Nuggets, but it is available to buy as a turnkey 4x4 camper van complete with the same three-room interior Nugget owners and admirers adore.

Much like it did at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon this month, Ford Germany showed a whole slew of camper vehicles at the 2025 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Allwheel) show in Bad Kissingen, Germany back in June. Only Ford's focus for what might just be the world's premier annual gathering of absolutely bonkers go-anywhere vehicles was very much on off-road adventure vans, trucks and SUVs under the theme "Ford Conquers the Wilderness." It even brought out its Ranger Raptor T1+ Dakar rally rig for the occasion.

So while the standard Ford Nugget does come in AWD (and, now, all-winter) varieties, it isn't quite of a high enough off-road standard to stand proudly next to a tried-and-true Dakar fighter. Luckily for Ford, Europe's vast network of camper van and off-road specialists comprises not only shops that build their own rugged camper van floor plans atop the Transit Custom but those that ruggedize the actual Nugget, getting out of the way while the interior experts at Westfalia do their beloved conversion work before wrenching around under the chassis and around the body with serious off-road upgrades.

And that's how this deliciously bold, brawny Ford Nugget Terranger camper van came to be. Even if it didn't have overland accoutrements hanging off nearly every door and body panel, the Terranger makes clear immediately that it isn't your average Nugget. That's largely due to its multi-tone foil wrap and Terranger branding but also owes to the grippy BFGoodrich all-terrain tires clung to 17-in black off-road wheels, slim rock sliders underpinning the colorful flanks and Lazer auxiliary lights embedded in the grille.

The adventure camper doesn't have the towering, commanding ride height you get with the likes of lifted Mercedes Sprinter adventure campers, but it does benefit from a modest 30-mm (1.1-in) front/rear lift kit from Terranger. The Neidenstein-based off-road component specialist also adds in an underbody skid protection kit, contrast wheel arches and rear recovery eyelets. It's also responsible for the robust tailgate cargo-hauling package with spare wheel carrier, Peli-Case and mounted Fiskars axe.

To handle all that extra weight, Terranger completes its part of the build with reinforced struts to lift the tailgate smoothly and keep it up while loading and unloading. That feature promises to be particularly helpful when using the Nugget's rear outdoor shower.

The traction boards magnetically mounted to the flanks and a detachable trailer hitch round out the adventure-boosted exterior upgrade package.

The Nugget Terranger off-roader comes built on a short-wheelbase Nugget measuring in at 505 cm (199 in) long, which means no rear bathroom. Instead, the L-shaped kitchen occupies the entire rear of the van, giving cooks a dedicated space to take care of business. The front dinette converts over into a 190 x 120-cm (77 x 47-in) bed, and the pop-up roof houses a dedicated 205 x 125-cm (81 x 49-in) mattress of its own.

From there, the Nugget Terranger gets overhauled with a powerful off-grid electrical system built off a 300-Ah lithium battery. A 170-W solar charging setup delivers off-grid power-ups, and a 1,500-W inverter powers AC appliances and outlets. Other upgrades include a battery-to-battery charger, systems monitoring display and 80-A charging booster. A Pioneer Wi-Fi router delivers LTE-5G/4G and campground Wi-Fi connectivity.

While the Nugget Terranger made its world premiere as a show vehicle, Terranger and the Nugget Store have teamed up to sell it in Germany, both as a brand-new vehicle and as an upgrade package for older Nugget models. In fact, the specs described above are a subset of a lengthier list of a la carte customization options.

A new build begins with a 2025 short-wheelbase Nugget starting at €75,505 (approx. US$88,675) for a front-wheel drive or €82,883 ($97,350) for an AWD. Some of the options in the Nugget Store configurator are a little different from the Adventure & Allwheel show van, but to build up a little adventure Nugget with a similar level of chassis, exterior, electrical and miscellaneous upgrades runs roughly €35K to 40K, bringing total price up to around €120,000 ($140,950) for a brand-new turnkey AWD Nugget Terranger van. That estimated full camper price includes a €5,750 Bear-Lock fortified security system that was part of the Nugget Terranger show vehicle but might feel like overkill to many buyers.

Other notable options above and beyond that kit include a slide-out €2,990 Clesana C1 waterless dry-wrapping toilet below the kitchen counter, a €9,990 adjustable air suspension, and a €569 Terranger front bull bar. Plenty of options included in the full camper estimated price can also be deleted and/or reduced (e.g. a smaller battery or fewer exterior additions). Interested parties can configure their own and get an official quote from the Nugget Store, linked below.

Source: Ford Germany, Nugget Store

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

