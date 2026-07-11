McMurtry's $1.3M "gravity-defying" electric hypercar enters production

McMurtry Automotive has debuted the production version of its record-breaking, single-seat electric super track concept. Dubbed the Spéirling Pure, the car delivers near-F1-level performance thanks to its four-figure horsepower.

This is some serious business by McMurtry, which is one of the newer names on the block, having been founded in 2016 by British engineer Sir David McMurtry. The Spéirling Pure is based on the prototype that first debuted in 2021, which went on to become the world's first car to drive upside down last year.

The biggest question, therefore: can the production version still drive upside down? Very much so! That’s down to the EV producing far more downforce than its own weight – up to 4,409 lb (2,000 kg) exactly. McMurtry's proprietary Downforce-on-Demand fan-based system is to thank for this. The exact same full downforce is available even at zero miles per hour, just as it was on the prototype.

To achieve this mind-boggling amount of downforce, McMurtry’s system uses a pair of high-speed fans running at up to 23,000 rpm alongside an underbody extended skirt system to “suck” the car to the road surface. Think of a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner on full power.

The Spéirling Pure can still drive upside down! McMurtry Automotive

The fans pull air from a confined area beneath the chassis before discharging it rearward, resulting in massive and immediate grip. With the fans at full speed, the Spéirling Pure can generate a staggering 3 gs during cornering and braking. Numbers like that completely reshape our understanding of mechanical grip.

The changes in the production version, however, include brand-new fan blades for increased durability, improved fan motors and cooling, and an onboard air compressor for the skirt system. The compressor allows the driver to retract the skirt independently, which is incredibly useful if you’re loading the car onto a trailer or driving at slow speeds.

Also upgraded on the production version is the battery. It features a larger 100-kWh pack, replacing the prototype's 60-kWh unit. To accommodate it, McMurtry increased the wheelbase from 78.7 inches (1,999 mm) to 86.6 inches (2,200 mm), which bumps the overall length of the Spéirling Pure to 150.2 inches (3,815 mm). Yet, even with that growth spurt, it’s still shorter than a Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Another byproduct of that bigger battery pack is weight. The Spéirling Pure is now approximately 665 lb (301 kg) heavier than the 2,315-lb (1,050 kg) prototype.

The production Spéirling Pure boasts a larger 100-kWh battery pack McMurtry Automotive

However, that battery capacity allows the Spéirling Pure to cover a race distance of 25 to 31 miles (40 to 50 km) at maximum LMP2 pace before needing to be plugged back in. Exact charge times are still a bit variable, with McMurtry citing anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes to go from 20% to 95%, depending on the ambient temperature and the capability of the charger.

Powering the Spéirling Pure is a pair of electric motors driving the rear wheels. You get 986 hp precisely, which is adequate to propel the car from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in a blinding 1.55 seconds. To keep things running smoothly, the cooling system has been rerouted to the front for better efficiency and cleaner airflow through the rear tunnels.

The company states that 95% of the components are brand-new, meaning it took much more than just adding a few creature comforts to transform the single-seat Spéirling from a record-breaking prototype into a customer vehicle. McMurtry's intention is simple: produce a "plug-and-play" track car that can be set up at the trackside by the driver and just one assistant, rather than requiring an entire race team.

The carbon-fiber monocoque has been revised with increased suspension articulation, hydraulic power-assisted steering with F1-style valving for a lighter feel and better driver feedback, and electronically adjustable dampers. All of those adjustments help increase the overall ride height by around 20%. Wider Michelin tires come standard, as does enhanced regenerative braking and handy access panels to make servicing easier – a feature your mechanic will certainly appreciate.

It can generate 3 gs during cornering and braking McMurtry Automotive

It’s not every day we get to witness engineering like this. The Spéirling Pure represents an unprecedented level of performance that was previously believed to be physically unattainable for a production car.

Only a select handful of enthusiasts will get to own one, considering McMurtry intends to produce just one hundred units. Each car will be handcrafted and tailored to its owner at the company’s new workshop in the Cotswolds of England.

It’s priced at £995k (around US$1.3 million) plus tax. Thankfully, McMurtry will let you tinker with bespoke options like the wheels, paint color, graphics, and interior finishes.

Priced at US$1.3 million, it's limited to just 100 units in total McMurtry Automotive

For those looking to compete, McMurtry notes that the Spéirling Pure will be permitted to participate in events like the GT1 Sports Club, the Global Time Attack in the United States, and the Time Attack Masters series in Europe. And even if you're just an eager spectator, you’ll be happy to note that this engineering marvel will be on full display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Source: McMurtry Automotive