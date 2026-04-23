© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Nissan is bringing back the Xterra, and it's going to be sub-$40,000!

By Utkarsh Sood
April 23, 2026
Nissan is bringing back the Xterra, and it's going to be sub-$40,000!
The Xterra is slated for a big comeback!
The Xterra is slated for a big comeback!
View 4 Images
The Xterra is slated for a big comeback!
1/4
The Xterra is slated for a big comeback!
The OG Xterra that was discontinued in 2015
2/4
The OG Xterra that was discontinued in 2015
The new Xterra will carry the original's soul with a similar body-on-frame platform
3/4
The new Xterra will carry the original's soul with a similar body-on-frame platform
The new Xterra will come in gas and hybrid versions
4/4
The new Xterra will come in gas and hybrid versions
View gallery - 4 images

For anyone who’s into SUVs, they know just how capable a car the Nissan Xterra was in its prime. A proper body-on-frame chassis, four-wheel drive, and a solid overall build quality to take on anything you’d throw at it … a proper SUV indeed.

Now, Nissan has just confirmed it is indeed looking at bringing back the Xterra, sending enthusiasts into a frenzy. The announcement was made as part of a larger product strategy announcement that also featured the new Juke EV and the next-generation Rogue e-Power.

Nissan has confirmed the vehicle will be powered by a gas-only V6 and a hybrid-powered V6, but perhaps even more importantly, the automaker will likely price the car under $40,000. That puts it firmly in Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler territory.

All we have as of now is a 13-second teaser by Nissan that doesn't reveal the car in its entirety:

Xterra returns! | Nissan

In the short video, we can spot the front fascia with a Nissan wordmark and a horizontal amber light bar that closely resembles the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid from China. The hood looks chiseled, and the whole silhouette gives a very boxy feel.

Last year, Nissan revealed that the Xterra would share the same platform as the new Infiniti QX65, which itself is based on the QX60 – it, by the way, is based on the Pathfinder. If that does turn out to be true, we might be looking at a 3.5-liter V6 producing 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) of torque powering the Xterra.

"Nissan is exploring a family of five U.S.-built models on a new body-on-frame platform, including the all-new Xterra, with potential expansion to pickups and multi-row SUVs across Nissan and Infiniti brands," the company said.

The OG Xterra that was discontinued in 2015
The OG Xterra that was discontinued in 2015

For the Xterra, that means a true return to its origins. You can expect purpose-built off-road equipment and the same level of mechanical durability that distinguished the original model. It's coming at a time when more buyers are searching for hardcore SUVs that are ready for adventure.

Speaking of which, how about a launch timeline? Well, this one’s a bummer. Because we won’t see the Xterra before two whole years, at the very least. It won’t hit the showroom floor until late 2028, likely as a 2029 model. That's a long time in the automotive world.

Nevertheless, I’m stoked with this news. Especially after Nissan Americas CEO Christian Meunier admitted that the company had lost its way by "adding a lot of features and cost" for little return in its cars. He declared, "We're going to stop doing [that]."

The new Xterra will come in gas and hybrid versions
The new Xterra will come in gas and hybrid versions

"Xterra, I believe, is going to be the symbol of this. [Nissan] is going to bring an Xterra with everything you need, nothing you don't, which is the slogan that was used in 2002, which we believe is right for the brand."

As of today, the Toyota 4Runner starts at $41,870, the Ford Bronco at $39,995, and the Jeep Wrangler at $39,040. If Nissan does indeed find a way to price the Xterra in the same range two years from now – when the competitors would have become significantly costlier – it would be a huge win.

What’s your take?

Source: Nissan LinkedIn

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveNissanSUVFordToyotaHybrid
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed

The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
The Project V is coming for Porsche
Automotive
The Yamaha sports coupe is finally here, and it's coming for Porsche
Yamaha has been working with storied British carmaker Caterham on its new electric sports car. Dubbed the Project V, it is finally here. And not only is it coming to America, but it is coming for Porsche.
The new Toyota Hilux isn't shy about flashing its badge
Automotive
World's favorite indestructible Toyota pickup truck gets full revamp
During over 50 years on the global market, the Toyota Hilux has sold more than 27 million units and been identified as the most indestructible passenger vehicle out there. Now, it evolves into its 9th generation, welcoming new capabilities and tech.
Volkswagen Commercial Vans' latest ID. Buzz option fully partitions the five-seat van from the rear cargo area
Automotive
VW anti-camper bus smashes out MPV & cargo hauling like no other van
VW knows what it takes to make a great van, whether we're talking passenger or goods haulers. Its latest multipurpose van is a split-personality ID. Buzz that seats a family of five while carrying all means of cargo in a discrete compartment.
Cutaway of the Skyactiv-X engine showing the dual ports and valves in the inline-four design
Automotive
Mazda may have found the apex in ICE design with the Skyactiv-Z
Despite its critics and moves toward electrification, the internal combustion engine is not yet dead. Though its design for passenger vehicles may have begun to reach its apex with Mazda’s Skyactiv designs.
Stephen Wallis with The Beast, preparing for a world record run
Automotive
Drone on wheels: Radical redesign smashes world R/C car speed record
A British hobbyist has applied multicopter drone thinking to radically simplify the steering and powertrain of his high-performance radio-control car – and absolutely demolished the world top speed record in the process.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!