This custom $300,000 retro Defender rejects EV conversion for a V8

Land Rover didn't always build luxurious, tech-laden Defenders. There was a time when the British carmaker purpose-designed these SUVs for African safaris. As a tribute to that history, Oshe Automotive has created a stunning retro-inspired custom Defender.

The Zambezi Defender, as it’s called, is essentially a four-seat pickup based on the Defender 110. After crossing paths with UK-based luxury custom shop Oshe Automotive, it has been transformed into an undeniably cool machine that I’d love to have in my own garage.

Thankfully, this build isn’t an electromod. While plenty of Minis – and even classic supercars – have been subjected to electric conversions, the Zambezi stays true to its rugged roots. Under the hood lies a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (specs undisclosed). Suffice to say, it delivers far more torque than the stock Defender 110 ever could.

The Zambezi Defender's rear bed Oshe Automotive

Despite the upgrades, the Zambezi retains its original shape and lines. The bodywork is simple but clean, with no visible rivets or seams. It features full LED lighting and sits on two sets of 18-inch steel wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

The project began with a bare chassis and was painstakingly rebuilt piece by piece over 3,000 hours. The result is a four-seat, old-school Land Rover that begs to be taken off-road. Its rear bed is practical too, capable of hauling everything from surfboards to camping gear, and even motorcycles. Tractive electronically adjustable suspension and AP Racing brakes complete the setup.

The Zambezi Defender sees the use of African wood like acacia and zebrano Oshe Automotive

Inside, luxury meets heritage. Heated Muirhead leather seats, an Alcantara headliner, a panoramic roof, and an Audison-Morel sound system provide modern comfort. But it’s the use of African woods like acacia and zebrano that sets it apart, alongside hand-painted Ndebele artwork on the control plate. This artwork, created by Oshe’s resident artist Anna Selomo at their Limpopo reserve, gives each Zambezi a unique cultural signature.

And that’s the key point: no two Zambezi Defenders will be alike. Buyers can choose between pickup or wagon body styles, soft- or hard-top roofs, and an almost limitless palette of colors, leathers, and trims. It’s this level of customization that elevates the Zambezi beyond a simple restomod.

The Zambezi Defender originally started as a stripped-down chassis and was then rebuilt piece by piece over 3,000 hours Oshe Automotive

Naturally, exclusivity comes at a price. Each build will cost just over £220,000 (around US$300,000).

To prove its capabilities, the Zambezi even served as the official course car at the Silverstone Festival 2025 (August 22–24), leading practice sessions, qualifying runs, and main events. Thousands of enthusiasts witnessed this one-of-a-kind Defender in action – not just sitting under show lights, but out on the track.

Source: Oshe Automotive