Luxury RV builder smashes the van mold with plus-sized off-road camper

Best known for its large, luxurious motorhomes, Tiffin has slowly followed its corporate sibling Airstream in branching out into a more adventurous realm. And it hasn't done so by building a boundless stretched Class A glamper bus, the likes of the Loki Coach, but by diving into the smaller end of the motorhome market. Adding to last year's GH1, this year it grows its "Adventure" lineup with both a larger camper van and the all-new Open Trail Class B+ all-terrain camper bus, a compelling super-sized hard-wall camper van with off-road chops and two sleeping areas.

Whereas Airstream has been busy adding singular architectural style to its lineup, Tiffin has been looking to rip off its work clothes, throw on its most rugged, broken-in Mountain Khakis, and straight play in the mud and dirt. It's more fun there, after all.

Last year, Tiffin threw down with the Winnebago Revel; this year it's coming for the Ekko. The Open Trail looks like a compelling competitor that carries a roomy, comfortable dwelling atop a rugged Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 AWD dually cutaway chassis.

Tiffin shows the Open Trail at its 2025 dealership event Tiffin

The big advantage of stepping outside the factory van box lies in creating a roomier interior space that lives more like a temporary abode, less like a motor vehicle. At 25.5 feet (7.8 m) long, the Open Trail is 2.5 feet (76 cm) longer than the extended-length GH2 camper van, and it also flares out to a rear body width of 84 in (213 cm), an extra 4 inches (10 cm) over the Sprinter factory van. Tiffin's roof stands a foot higher and spills over the cab with a small storage alcove to create extra interior space.

Tiffin anchors the 25 AO floor plan, the only Open Trail configuration available at launch, with a fixed rear bedroom space that includes two raised twin beds that convert into a proper 76 x 80-in (193 x 203-cm) king using center cushions. The rear space also includes overhead storage cabinets, his and her under-bed closets and reading lights.

The two single beds combine into a king Tiffin

Daytime living happens at the front end, where Tiffin expands upon the concept of a front dinette with an L-shaped sofa that wraps the dining table and swivel cab seats. The sofa transforms over into a single bed at night, giving the Open Trail 25 AO a somewhat awkward sleeping capacity of three people.

The Open Trail seats four both at camp and on the road, so a larger front bed seems like it'd have been a natural. As is, the 25 AO floor plan seems best for a couple who might bring a guest or child along occasionally, like a set of grandparents. A fourth berth would open it up a little more to a traditional family of four, a couple inviting other couples along on trips, or those same grandparents after they welcome a second grandkid. Perhaps Tiffin will add a four-berth floor plan separately, but we suppose a small child could probably fit between the adults on that rear king bed to create a temporary four-sleeper arrangement.

The Tiffin Open Trail is based on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis Tiffin

While the sleeping amenities seem on the slim side, the wet bathroom looks slightly larger than it needs to be, featuring a full-width vanity sink area across from a corner toilet.

The Open Trail galley stands against the passenger side wall, just aft of the side entry door. It brings a premium layout with a standard single-burner induction cooktop, 297-L dual-hinged fridge/freezer, stainless steel microwave/air fryer, and stainless steel sink with hideaway faucet. A large countertop extension ensures there's plenty of space to slice and dice.

Kitchen counter extension Tiffin

When you see an induction cooktop as standard equipment, you know there's some solid electrical bones down below, and the Open Trail doesn't disappoint. It comes standard with a 270-Ah Battle Born lithium battery pack, 3,000-W inverter and optional dual 200-W solar panel system. A Spyder Controls Multiplex system with central monitor sends that power where it needs to go, and a Firefly Integrations Mira module beams it out for Bluetooth-connected smartphone control.

Instead of going all-in on electric power as has become trendy, Tiffin hedges its bets by including a 3.2-kW diesel generator as backup. Buyers can also opt up to a heavier duty electrical system with more lithium battery capacity.

Other critical onboard hardware includes hydronic water/cabin heating, Aqua View water recirculation for more efficient off-grid water usage, standard Starlink prewiring with an optional Starlink Mini satelliite dish, a 15,000-BTU air conditioner with heat pump, and 197-L fresh and waste water tanks.

The Tiffin Open Trail fits in naturally at Overland Expo West 2025 Tiffin

Tiffin doesn't go too crazy on the exterior but does make sure the Open Trail distinguishes itself from the highway-oriented members of its greater motorhome family. That starts off with the bold cut of the chin, a heavy-duty off-road bumper, and continues through LT 245/70R 16 tires below ruggedized lower panels and outside the running boards. A full-length roof rack provides some serious carry space overhead, and a Girard awning rolls out to deliver shade. The standard suspension comes with Sumo Springs at the rear, and an Agile Offroad upgrade kit is available optionally.

As usual, Tiffin doesn't slap an MSRP on this one without requiring some legwork from interested parties (i.e. print out your configuration of choice and hoof it to the dealership). That said, we did catch a list price just under US$185,000 via an online listing before it got pulled offline, which is cheaper than we expected. Assuming that price isn't heavily revised by the time the next sales ad pops up, that's a solid $60K cheaper than the 2025 Winnebago Ekko Sprinter 23B and cheaper still than Tiffin's own GH2.

We'll look to update once we spot a published price again to see if Tiffin hasn't reworked it higher.

Source: Tiffin Motorhomes