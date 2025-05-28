Roomy camper van outhustles Winnebago for off-road RVing domination

The Tiffin GH1 all-terrain camper van was one of the most pleasant RV surprises of 2024. Designed much like a Winnebago Revel but with a few signature tricks up its sleeve, the GH1 hit the market with a sticker price over US$55,000 lower than Winnebago's well-established AWD camper. Now Tiffin is moving up to Winnebago's pricing ballpark, albeit with a stretched Sprinter AWD camper van that offers more space for a comparable base price.

The big change from GH1 to GH2 is the step up to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 with 170-in (432-cm) wheelbase in place of the 144-in (366-cm) span. That pulls the GH2's overall length out to just under 23 feet (7 m), which might prove detrimental to its ability to navigate some particularly tight, twisty trails but also adds generously to its interior living space.

Inside the all-new 2026 Tiffin GH2 camper van Tiffin

Similar to its shiny aluminum-obsessed corporate sibling Airstream, Tiffin doesn't get too bogged down rearranging its layout when switching Sprinter lengths and focuses primarily on stretching out the GH1 floor plan to fill out the longer interior. That extra stretch is most noticeable in the passenger-side kitchen, where the countertop grows considerably in length.

Tiffin maintains all that wide-open white counter space by relying on a portable single-burner induction cooker in place of an inbuilt gas or electric stove. Onboard cooks can use it atop the counter, on the pull-out drawer extension or outside on the drop-down table. The stainless steel sink is built into the counter, while the microwave is across the aisle and the 88-L fridge below the very front end of the counter.

Like the original GH1 and many other adventure camper vans, the GH2 includes a fold-down outdoor worktop Tiffin

The GH2 adds in a side-facing two-seat bench just behind the driver's seat, itself in front of a new drawer console and recessed in-wall storage shelf. Buyers can add two seatbelts to the bench to create a four-person driving layout, though the GH2 does not have a second bed option and tops out at two sleeping berths. A removable Lagun swivel table and swivel front cab seats complete the dining lounge area with space for up to four people.

The wet bathroom remains on the passenger side, separated from the rear bedroom/garage by a storage pantry/closet. As in the GH1, the rear is a part-time bedroom that features a power-lift 49 x 79-in (124 x 201-cm) bed to clear space for cargo. Tie-down track ensures campers can fully secure their gear and luggage.

Tiffin loads the GH2 with a standard features package that includes key amenities like a 540-Ah Battle Born lithium battery, 3,000-W Victron inverter and command touchscreen, 330 watts of solar, a 15,000-BTU air conditioner, and diesel hydronic heating. Options include a roof-mounted Starlink Mini satellite dish and an available upgrade to an 810-Ah Battle Born battery.

Like the GH1 pictured, the GH2 features a roof rack, ladder and available Starlink Mini dish; the van also comes as standard with Starlink prewiring so buyers can add the dish later Tiffin

The base Sprinter 170 at the foundation of it all comes powered by a 208-hp 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard, and Tiffin adorns the van with a Girard side awning with integrated LED lighting, an off-road roof rack, an LED light bar, a fixed side-mounted ladder, and custom Tiffin Adventure off-road wheels shod in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires.

Tiffin has also worked with Owl Vans to make the new camper readily compatible with the latter's add-on rear door components and upgraded 170-L fuel tank (93-L tank standard). Options include an onboard ARB air compressor, Agile Offroad suspension upgrade, and an off-road front bumper with LED lights.

As was the case last year, Tiffin does not list pricing, preferring that potential buyers print out their configuration and bring it into a dealership. That sounds like a lot of work just to potentially realize it's too expensive or otherwise not what you want, so we found this listing from La Mesa RV that puts the 2026 GH2 MSRP at $254,197, which is nearly identical to the $254,076 price tag of the smaller 144-wheelbase Winnebago Revel.

Source: Tiffin

