Toyota’s US-bound e-SUV might just be a bargain

It’s been a while since Toyota revealed plans to launch the new electric C-HR SUV. It’s set to become the company's smallest battery-powered crossover, and not just that, it will also become Toyota’s most affordable e-SUV.

Speaking of which, we understand that pricing details for the C-HR should break out before the end of January. That’s per CleanTechnica, which claims to have confirmation from a Toyota representative via email.

Even the launch isn't that far off, with the compact SUV slated to arrive in American dealerships by March this year. Now, don’t forget Toyota discontinued sales of the C-HR in the US in 2022. So it's somewhat of a big deal for the Japanese manufacturer to not just bring the car back, but to go big with it.

The electric SUV will come powered by a 74.7-kWh battery, which will provide up to 290 miles (467 km) of driving range. It will get a native NACS charging port, which will let you access Tesla Superchargers throughout America. And as for charging numbers, it can go from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes via a 150-kW DC fast charger.

As for the motor, the C-HR runs on dual electric motors producing a total of 338 horsepower. Coming as standard all-wheel drive, it sports a 0 to 60 time of about 5 seconds.

On the outside, it gets Toyota's new "hammerhead front end," similar to the current crop of Corolla and Crown models. The dimensions are the same as the Volvo EX30 and Kia Niro EV – two cars it will likely compete against. So it sits well in its class while being considerably shorter – some 6.7 inches (170 mm) – than Toyota's existing electric SUV on the market, the bZ.

The C-HR features a new 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system and paddle shifters on the steering wheel Toyota

Inside, the cabin is definitely an improvement over the Toyota cars we're used to. There’s a new 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system that comes with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You get paddle shifters on the steering wheel that control the regenerative braking power.

Features like a power liftgate, low-profile roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, and a heated steering wheel and front seats are all standard. It will come in two trims: SE and XSE, with 18-inch and 20-inch wheel options alongside a whole host of single and two-tone paint options.

But honestly, do you see anything extraordinary in those specs? Probably not. So what exactly do I mean by Toyota going big with the C-HR?

The C-HR might become one of the USA's most affordable electric cars Toyota

Well, it’s the fact that the C-HR is on track to undercut most of its direct competitors. Consider this: the 2026 bZ starts at just US$34,900. With the C-HR being positioned below the bZ, we might just see a $30,00-price tag. If that turns out to be the case, it will not only become Toyota’s most affordable e-SUV but also one of the most affordable electric cars in the US.

Source: Toyota via CleanTechnica