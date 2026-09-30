VinFast's cheap EREV pickup is for people who hate charging

It was only a matter of time before Asian manufacturers hopped on the pickup bandwagon. After initially teasing its first-ever truck around two years ago, VinFast has now launched the production version of the VF Wild EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) pickup. And it’s not just coming for the mainstay ICE pickups; it’s coming for electric counterparts too.

That includes the likes of new names like Telo and Slate, in addition to the already-established brands like Ford, Toyota and GM. The VF Wild’s party trick is range … lots of it.

The combined total range comes in at around 620 miles (1,000 km), with a pure-electric range of about 155 miles (250 km) on the NEDC cycle. It uses a relatively modest 46.4-kWh LFP battery pack that lets you drive for those initial 150-or-so miles, after which the ICE generator kicks in to take care of the rest.

The electric motor generates around 215 hp and 205 lb.ft (280 Nm) of torque. VinFast has yet to disclose details about the gas engine generator, but what’s important here is that we’re talking about a proper mid-size pickup, not a compact city runabout. That makes that range claim a lot more meaningful.

It comes with a payload capacity of 1,650 lb (750 kg) VinFast

But the VF Wild is hardly the first range-extender pickup. It was Ram that actually got there first with the 1500 Ramcharger, with a massive 92-kWh battery and a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that acts as a generator. That setup is good for about 690 miles (1,110 km) of total range, alongside roughly 145 miles (233 km) of electric range.

What VinFast's little pickup is doing is claiming essentially the same total range as the much larger American truck with a dramatically smaller battery. I reckon there’s some room in VinFast’s claim considering we’re still talking about NEDC figures – which is, in all fairness, a much more generous test cycle than the EPA methodology used for US-market vehicles.

As for charging, you can either juice it up at 6.6 kW on AC power or up to 90 kW on DC power. And on that DC charger, it takes 32 minutes for it to charge from 10% to 70%.

You’d also be able to use the VF Wild as a mobile power source for work, play, and emergencies, as it offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) bidirectional charging. That is, while carrying a payload of 1,650 lb (750 kg) maximum.

It measures 211.65 x 81.46 x 73.74 in (5,376 x 2,069 x 1,873 mm) with a 128.2-in (3,258-mm) wheelbase and a roughly five-foot bed; meaning it's rolling into Ranger and Hilux territory. But VinFast has only revealed details of a single-motor 2WD variant as of now, but it’s highly possible the company may add higher trims with AWD capabilities later on.

You get a 10-inch touchscreen, but there's no instrument cluster behind the steering wheel VinFast

Inside is where things get even more interesting, though. First of all, it features a massive 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the middle, a column-mounted shifter, reclining second-row seats, and most importantly, a flat floor. But in true VinFast fashion, it lacks an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. That’s something purists may find hard to accept.

In terms of safety tech, it comes with ROM anti-flip function, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency braking hazard warning light (ESS), and traction control.

It’s already been launched in Vietnam, so we have local pricing to put things into perspective until international pricing is revealed. The VF Wild is priced at 860 million dong (that’s around US$33,000) for black, red, and white colorways. The silver trim is slightly more expensive, coming in at 872 million dong (around US$33,500).

It is VinFast's first-ever pickup truck VinFast

The company has yet to announce any export plans for its first EREV. And although its CES presence would imply a wider worldwide release is coming, we don’t know if the manufacturer has any plans to bring the pickup to the Western market just yet.

VinFast is a relative newcomer by automotive standards, having been founded as recently as 2017 as part of the Vingroup conglomerate. It moved astonishingly quickly from a domestic automaker to an international electric vehicle (EV) player. It exported its first batch of VF 8s to the US that same year, and since then, the company has been expanding its global footprint, vying to sit at the global automotive table.

The VF Wild might just be the foot in the door it needs. But there's one rather large elephant in the room: VinFast's history in America.

Its first attempt to crack the market has hardly been a smooth ride. Early VF 8s were plagued by software and quality issues, including a pretty significant 2023 recall, followed by a recall of nearly 10,000 VF 8s in North America in 2025.

The VF Wild boasts 690 miles (1,110 km) of total range VinFast

The company has also delayed its planned North Carolina factory and is now targeting a later start to local production. So while the VF Wild truck looks genuinely intriguing on paper, VinFast has something bigger to prove if it wants to make this pickup a success in America: it needs to convince buyers that the company has learned from its first act.

A clever powertrain and a 621-mile range claim can get people to look, but reliability, service, and customer trust are what will get them to sign the check.

Source: VinFast