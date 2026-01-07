Volkswagen’s new EV SUV boasts 425-mile range, but you can't get one

VW’s ID.UNYX sub-brand has adopted an “in China, for China” strategy, and the new ID.Unyx 08 carries that baton forward as an electric SUV built exclusively for the Chinese market – for now. That means readers in the West can’t have it, and here’s why that's a bit of a bummer.

For starters, there’s the range. The SUV will be offered with two LFP battery options: 82 kWh and 95 kWh. Depending on the trim, these deliver a claimed range of 391 miles (630 km) and 425 miles (730 km), respectively. And that’s not all.

Thanks to an 800-V electrical architecture, the ID.Unyx 08 supports lightning-fast charging. Depending on the battery, it can handle 300+ kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10 to 80% top-up in around 20 minutes. Not bad at all. Power comes from a drivetrain producing up to 230 kW (308 hp), with buyers able to choose between single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations.

The ID.Unyx 08 will have a range of 391 miles (630 km) to 425 miles (730 km), depending on choice of battery Volkswagen China

VW co-developed the midsize SUV’s hardware with Xpeng, and the styling clearly departs from traditional Volkswagen design language. A coupe-like roofline, flush door handles, a closed-off front end, and slim daytime running lights all align with current EV design trends.

At roughly 5 meters (16.4 ft) in length, the ID.Unyx 08 lands squarely in the midsize-to-large SUV category by US standards That's right in Jeep Wagoneer S territory and just a few millimeters shorter than the Kia EV9. A 119-inch (3,030-mm) wheelbase suggests the cabin should be roomy.

On the tech front, CarNewsChina reports that the ID.Unyx 08 will feature park-to-park assisted driving, an AI assistant powered by a large language model, a comprehensive L2++ driver-assistance suite, and full over-the-air update capability.

The ID.Unyx 08 will come with a L2++ driver-assistance suite Volkswagen China

That’s about all we know for now, thanks to CNC’s scoop, as Volkswagen itself has yet to officially detail the SUV.

The ID.Unyx 08 also aligns with VW’s broader goal of expanding its EV lineup to 30 models. The company has previously indicated it is rethinking the types of electric vehicles it wants to sell in the United States, with a shift toward more affordable, lifestyle-oriented models rather than conventional crossovers alone.

Now, don’t get me wrong – I’m fully on board with EVs and with brands adapting to shifting markets to stay relevant. But I’d hate to see Volkswagen turn into a boutique brand. I have nothing against Chinese development here, but how much “Volkswagen” do you really see in this design? Not much, if you ask me.

ID.Unyx 08's styling features a coupe-like roofline, flush door handles, and a front without a conventional grille Volkswagen China

The days when brands were instantly recognizable by their styling cues seem to be fading. If this SUV wore any badge other than VW’s, I suspect most people wouldn’t give it a second glance. And that, frankly, is a shame.

Via: CarNewsChina