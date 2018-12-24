Nikon's new Coolpix P1000 took the whole hyperzoom thing up a notch with a ludicrous 125x zoom. Optically, it's capable of going from a nice, wide 24mm equivalent all the way to 3,000mm. If you're willing to sacrifice some image quality (which you are anyway, with the kinds of wacky glass you need for these monster zooms), you can get that all the way up to 12,000mm in digital zoom. Or, you know, walk a bit closer. That's another option. What fun!