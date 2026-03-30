Premium eMTB takes lower cost route to rough riding

Many high-performance electric mountain bikes can cost as much as a used car, and until now, the brands charging that much had little reason to worry. Aventon may have just given them one.

Starting at just US$4,599, the Current is Aventon’s first full-suspension electric mountain bike (eMTB) and a strong argument that premium trail riding doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag. It pairs a 110-Nm (81-lb.ft) mid-drive motor with an 800-Wh battery, 140 mm of rear travel, and a 150 mm suspension fork. It also comes with top-end components from RockShox, SRAM, and Maxxis. On a $10,000 bike, that hardware would go relatively unnoticed. Expected even. Here, it makes a point.

The Current | Is That An Aventon!? | Full Suspension eMTB

Among the first to ride a prototype was Brett Tippie, freeride legend and Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee. "I had been testing eMTBs from a few different brands, but the Current was my clear favorite," he said. "This bike is super capable, and it’s going to surprise a lot of people, especially at this price."

According to Aventon, its own Ultro X motor delivers 110 Nm of torque and a peak of 750 W in standard use. In Boost mode, it pushes torque to 120 Nm and increases the peak power to 850 W for up to 30 seconds. This makes it a tactical tool for the steepest climbs, not a sustained state. The 800-Wh battery secured in the downtube promises up to 105 miles (169 km) of per-charge range, though real-world figures will vary with terrain and assist level.

"This bike is very capable and is going to surprise a lot of people, especially at this price" Aventon

Integrated on the top tube is the Aventon Control Unit, a touchscreen that works with gloves and manages everything from power modes to GPS tracking. The system includes theft alerts, wireless software updates, an anti-wheelie function for technical climbs, and automatic jump detection that logs air time for riders tracking their progression.

The bike comes in two versions. The ADV ($4,599 or €4,599) uses a full 6061 aluminum frame, a RockShox Psylo Gold fork, and mechanical SRAM Eagle 70 shifting. The EXP ($5,999 or €5,499) upgrades to a carbon front triangle, a RockShox Lyrik Select fork, electronic SRAM S1000 shifting, and four-piston SRAM Maven Base brakes. The ADV comes in at 56 lb (25.4 kg), while the EXP weighs in at 52 lb (23.6 kg). Both share the same motor, battery, geometry, and connectivity system.

Aventon's first full-suspension eMTB brings premium trail specs down to $4,599 Aventon

The bikes are available direct from Aventon's website, as well as its North American dealer network, with all models available on the EU site as well. European riders also get an exclusive option: the Current REC, a trekking-oriented variant priced at €3,499, with no immediate plans for a US launch.

Compared to established players, the Ultro X motor holds up well. The Specialized Levo 3.1 S-Works delivers 111 Nm and 850 W peak, while the Current is slightly behind on raw power but still competitive. In Boost, it matches the 120-Nm ceiling of premium motors from MAHLE and the Avinox M1, if only briefly. If the Current performs on trails the way it reads on paper, the premium eMTB segment is about to get hotly contested.

Product page: Aventon Current