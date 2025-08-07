Powerful fat-tire adventure folders conquer city and trail

Heybike has announced a pair of flagship fat-tire folding ebikes as the first models in its X Series. But being a budget e-mobility brand, both the Mars 3.0 and Ranger 3.0 models roll into the city and beyond carrying surprisingly low price tags.

As you might expect with newborn family siblings, both UL-certified ebikes share some key features, starting with a 750-W hub-drive version of Heybike's new Galaxy eDrive platform – though each flavor is tuned differently. Each model can be powered on using a NFC card, a PIN on the color TFT display, or through the companion mobile app.

They roll with a half-twist throttle that can be configured to match whatever PAS setting the bike is set at, or operate independently at up to 28 mph (45 km/h) – which is a level of flexibility you don't see every day. The rider can also smoothly shift up or down an 8-speed Altus gearset from Shimano, and take the bikes out in various weather conditions thanks to IP65 water resistance.

Each hosts upgraded rear racks and can haul a total of 440 lb (~200 kg), including the rider – with the sturdy rear racks rated to carry up to 100 lb. And they're both fast folders too, boasting smoother hinges than other members of the Heybike family, along with optimized pivot points and a improved ergonomics. The company reckons that these first X Series ebikes can fold for between-ride transport in 10 seconds.

Smoother hinges and optimized pivot points make for faster folds Heybike

Now let's dive into a bit more model-specific detail. The Mars 3.0 rides with a 750-W Galaxy Perform rear-hub drive that can peak at 1,400 watts "when the situation demands." This gives the ebike the power to zip up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in 6 seconds, while its 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque should make inclines less daunting.

This model ships as a Class 2 ebike but can be unlocked for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (or more than 30 mph for off-roading) through the mobile app. A torque sensor has been cooked in for near-instant response, and its 624-Wh removable battery is reckoned good for up to 65 miles (105 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest PAS level.

The Mars 3.0 (shown) features a 65-mile battery, while the Ranger 3.0 Pro can roll farther thanks to a 90-mile battery Heybike

Destined for the commute and beyond, the bike is build around a heavy duty step-over alloy frame for long-haul durability, and comes with a hydraulic squish fork offering 65 mm of travel plus Horst-link suspension at the back. Its 20-inch wheels are wrapped in unbranded 4-inch fat tires for "superior traction on any terrain." And hydraulic disc brakes with 2-mm-thick rotors promise "rapid and reliable stopping power."

The Mars 3.0 is available now for a launch price of US$1,199, shaving a hundred bucks off the list price for a limited time.

The Ranger 3.0 Pro joins the Heybike fleet as a flagship low-step folding ebike, meaning that it's easier to hop on and ride than its X family sibling, and features a hydroformed frame for enhanced strength.

The Galaxy eDrive system here has been configured for "sustained performance and rider comfort" – which translates to peak output of 1,200 watts and 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque, while offering the same quick zip up to 20 mph. Top pedal-assist and throttle speed can also be unlocked to 28 mph, and torque sensing makes for responsive PAS. This bike gets a battery boost to 720 Wh, which is reckoned good for up to 90 miles (145 km) between top-ups.

The Ranger 3.0 Pro is available in a special Miami Sunset colorway, though this edition is limited to just 200 units Heybike

The suspension fork offers 65 mm of travel and there's an adjustable Horst-link air shock to the rear, combining for smooth riding in the city or out in the rough. This Ranger rolls on 20-inch wheels sporting 4-inch Kenda rubber for "superior traction on every surface – from sandy beaches and muddy trails to snow-covered paths and rough gravel roads." And the rotors on the hydraulic braking system get bumped up to 2.3 mm thick to "provide instant, precise stopping force."

The Ranger 3.0 Pro rides out with a US$1,399 as part of that launch deal, again knocking $100 off the list price. If you want something a little special, Heybike has a limited number of models wearing a Miami Sunset finish for $1,599.

Product pages: Mars 3.0, Ranger 3.0 Pro

New Atlas receives commission if you purchase through our links. Thank you!